Vodafone Idea Limited, the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership has launched new bundled plans for its prepaid customers, and while these offer great data and unlimited calling benefits, the addition of ZEE5 Premium subscription to these plans make these offers worth going for, given how the growth in content has been on the ZEE5 platform, compared to the recent catalog offered by some of the competitor OTT platforms. A recharge of minimum Rs. 405 prepaid plan would be giving the ZEE5 annual subscription as a part of the package.

Zee5 Premium Content – Now Free with Vi

Zee5 is a popular streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, launched in 2018. It offers a lot of in-house content with the latest movies, series, and more in over 12 Indian languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The content available on Zee5 Premium is not only restricted to regional content, but Western Content is also available in HD resolutions. Zee5 Premium can be used on mobile devices, Smart TVs, and also supports Chromecast.

Zee5 Premium has seen success with very popular in-house Web Series like Abhay, Khaar, The Final Call, and more which have an IMDb rating of 8.0 and above. The platform also exclusively streams Blockbuster Bollywood movies like URI – The Surgical Strike, Shaadi Me Jaroor Aana, Geeta Govinda, and have been rapidly expanding their library to offer more content. The popular Marathi movie Katyar Kaljat Ghusli is also exclusive to this platform. Zee5 subscription also gives you access to popular TV Shows like Mission Over Mars, Auto Shankar, along with 90+ Live Channels! Zee Cinema, Zee News, Zee24 Taas, Zee Business, Republic TV, India Today, and many more Live channels can be streamed easily. Zee5 Premium subscription costs Rs. 999 per year, which you would get absolutely FREE with the Rs. 405 Vi Prepaid recharge.

The Rs. 405 pack offers 90GB of superfast Vi Giganet’s 4G data with no daily limit, Unlimited Calls to any operator in India for 28 days. The plan offers you an annual subscription of Zee5 Premium worth Rs. 999 for Free. This plan also includes a daily discount of Rs. 75 on Zomato. This overall is a steal deal!

How to claim Free Annual Zee5 Premium Subscription

Users can claim the Zee5 Premium Subscription after recharging with eligible plans in this manner. The user will receive an SMS after successful recharge. A link will be provided to the user where he/she can register for Zee5 Premium with a mobile number. An OTP will be sent to the user, after which the Zee5 Premium subscription can be accessed on any Android, iOS, or Smart TV with the registered number. Zee5 Premium streams in HD and the annual subscription provided here supports 5 screens simultaneously. Zee5 has a very well-managed data consumption rate of 800Mb an hour at standard definition and around 1.3GB an hour in high definition streaming. The 90GB data limit on Rs. 405 plan will let you have endless hours of Entertainment on Zee5 and for other consumption as well.

What you get in Rs. 405 is 90GB 4G data, Unlimited Calls, an Annual Zee5 Premium Subscription, and Daily Discount on Zomato. You can enjoy streaming your content on Zee5 Premium while ordering your favorite food from Zomato at a discounted rate. The Rs. 405 plan from Vi is surely something that you shouldn’t miss out on!

Vi Plans for ZEE5 Subscriptions