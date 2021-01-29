Xiaomi has unveiled it’s Mi Air Charge Wireless Charging Technology in its social media handles. This new technology can charge devices like smartphones, speakers, and more in the true wireless format, without any cables or charging docks. This new technique can charge multiple devices within a radius of few meters as per Xiaomi. This new technology is still in the testing and prototype stage and will take significant time to release for the mass audience, said Xiaomi.

Mi Air Charge Wireless

The new Mi Air Charge Wireless Charging Technology is developed by Xiaomi themselves. It uses a phase-controlled array of antennas that transmit millimeter wide waves. These waves travel through the air using beamforming and reach the smartphone or any device. The receiving device also has five phase interference antennas to locate the device from the transmitter.

Xiaomi has showcased this new technology to the general public on its social media handles today. The company says that this is just a demo of what they are planning to execute in the longer run. Xiaomi has not yet specified if it has applied for any patents or approvals for this new technology. It is also unclear regarding the health effects of this tech on humans and other living beings. The exact technical details of the Mi Air Charge Wireless have not been shared by Xiaomi yet.

Xiaomi says that this new technology is proprietary and is very different from the existing Qi Wireless Charging standards. The Mi Air Charge Wireless will require a set of antennas on the smartphone to comply with this new charging technique. The antenna on the receiving device will be a beacon antenna in an array.

“Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimeter-wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality,” the company said in a blog post.

As of now, the Mi Air Charge Wireless will support over 5W of power transfer. This tech will get better with developments. Xiaomi says that this system is still in the testing phase and not publically releasing soon. It will be interesting to see this new technology being adapted to mass devices. We will keep you updated with the latest news and devices with Mi Airt Charge Wireless so stay tuned.