Samsung has introduced its new camera sensor for mobile devices, the ISOCELL HM3 with a resolution of 108 megapixels, each of size 0.8μm. This new sensor also has improved dynamic range and faster autofocus capabilities. Samsung has also introduced 9-pixel binning for brighter images with several other improvements over its existing camera sensors.

Samsung ISOCELL HM3 Sensor – Details

The new Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor has a resolution of 108 megapixels, with a sensor size of 1/1.33-inches. Each pixel has a size of 0.8μm (Micrometer) and has support for 9-pixel binning, where the sensor virtually combines 9 pixels and treats it as a one-single pixel allowing more light photons to enter, for better images.

The new sensor also gets the Super PD Plus feature, which improves autofocus abilities over PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) increasing the accuracy by over 50% This allows the sensor for better focus tracking in dark light conditions. Samsung has also introduced Smart ISO pro along with iDGC in the new HM3 sensor. iDGC stands for intra-scene dual conversion gain.

The iDGC functionality captures multiple images in both high and low ISO at the same time and merges them in a single 12-bit color depth image. This significantly reduces the noise levels in the image improving HDR performance on both images and videos. The 9-pixel binning virtually treats the sensor as a 12MP sensor with each pixel size of 2.4μm making the images brighter. Here’s a representation of the same.

Mr. Duckhyun Chang, Executive VP of the Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics, quoted,