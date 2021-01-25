Samsung has introduced its new camera sensor for mobile devices, the ISOCELL HM3 with a resolution of 108 megapixels, each of size 0.8μm. This new sensor also has improved dynamic range and faster autofocus capabilities. Samsung has also introduced 9-pixel binning for brighter images with several other improvements over its existing camera sensors.
Samsung ISOCELL HM3 Sensor – Details
The new Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor has a resolution of 108 megapixels, with a sensor size of 1/1.33-inches. Each pixel has a size of 0.8μm (Micrometer) and has support for 9-pixel binning, where the sensor virtually combines 9 pixels and treats it as a one-single pixel allowing more light photons to enter, for better images.
The new sensor also gets the Super PD Plus feature, which improves autofocus abilities over PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) increasing the accuracy by over 50% This allows the sensor for better focus tracking in dark light conditions. Samsung has also introduced Smart ISO pro along with iDGC in the new HM3 sensor. iDGC stands for intra-scene dual conversion gain.
The iDGC functionality captures multiple images in both high and low ISO at the same time and merges them in a single 12-bit color depth image. This significantly reduces the noise levels in the image improving HDR performance on both images and videos. The 9-pixel binning virtually treats the sensor as a 12MP sensor with each pixel size of 2.4μm making the images brighter. Here’s a representation of the same.
Mr. Duckhyun Chang, Executive VP of the Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics, quoted,
While a pixel is just a single dot of color when in millions, these dots can be transformed into stunning snapshots of life. With more pixels, images are sharper, with fuller details that can maintain their integrity even when enlarged. Samsung has been at the forefront of bringing the most pixels to mobile image sensors as well as various supporting technologies that take sensor performances to the next level. The ISOCELL HM3 is the culmination of Samsung’s latest sensor technologies that will help deliver premium mobile experiences to today’s smart-device users.