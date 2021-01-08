LAVA has announced four new smartphones in India, the LAVA Z1, Z2, Z4, and Lava Z6. The company has also launched Lava MyZ, a service where you can customize your completely by choosing several cameras, and total specifications. Lava has also introduced its upgrade program called Zup where users can upgrade the RAM and storage on their Lava smartphones within a year of purchase. All the newly launched smartphone source 60% internal parts like batteries and PCBs from India itself.

Lava new Z Series – all models price and availability

Lava all new devices list Device Name Storage Price Lava Z1 2GB+16GB Rs. 5,499/- Lava Z2 2GB+32GB Rs. 6,999/- Lava Z4 4GB+64GB Rs. 8,999/- Lava Z6 6GB+64GB Rs. 9,999/-

The Lava MyZ customizable phone will have prices ranging between Rs. 6,999/- to Rs. 10,500/- depending on the configuration chosen by the user. All the smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Lava e-Store, select offline retailers, and more. The Lava MyZ can be purchased only from Lava’s website.

Lava Z1 Specifications

The Lava Z1 features a design that is ‘Made-In-India’ as per the company, and the device comes with a military-grade build. It features a 5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio A20 chipset and is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It gets a single 5MP rear camera along with a 5MP selfie camera The Lava Z1 gets a 5-magnet speaker setup and is powered by a 3100mAh battery.

Lava Z2 Specifications

The Lava Z2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on Android Go Edition. The device comes with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3, with a waterdrop notch. The Lava Z2 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded using a micro SD card slot. The device gets dual rear cameras, a 13MP primary sensor along a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP selfie camera in the waterdrop notch. The device runs on a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. The Kava Z2 also comes with military-grade certification.

Lava Z4 Specifications

The Lava Z4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and also has the same Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable using a micro SD card. The Lava Z4 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It comes with dual rear cameras, 13MP primary and 2MP secondary along with a 16MP selfie shooter The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery which charges through the micro USB port at the bottom side of the phone.

Lava Z6 Specifications

The Lava Z6 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It features triple rear cameras, a primary 13MP sensor, 5MP secondary along with a 2MP camera as the third lens. The selfie camera on the front is a 16MP shooter on the Lava Z6. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The Lava Z6 runs on a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Lava MyZ – Customization Details

The Lava MyZ can be customized in every aspect by individual users. It will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, along with an HD+ display and 5000mAh battery. Other factors such as color, RAM, storage, megapixel count of cameras can be chosen by users as their preference.

Lava allows users to choose between 2GB – 6GB of RAM, along with 32GB – 128GB of storage. Buyers can also choose between dual or triple rear cameras ranging from 8MP to 16MP. The device will be offered in two colors – Red and Blue. The device will be manufactured on a per-order basis and hence will take a certain time to get shipped, once the order is placed.