LG has announced its new set of laptops in it’s Gram series, with different size models and 2-in-1 convertibles as well. These new laptops from LG come in the notebook form factor for a thin profile, with almost bezel-less displays. These are powered by Intel’s 11th gen processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Thea non-flippable models also come with MIL 810G military-grade certifications of durability.

LG Gram Laptops – Specifications and Details

LG has released 5 new laptops, the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), the Gram 16 (16Z90P), Gram 14 (14X90P), Gram 16-inch 2-in-1, and the 14-inch 2-in-1. The convertibles are equipped with a touchscreen and feature Gorilla Glass 6 for scratch resistance. All the laptops feature screens with 99% coverage of DCPI-3 color gamut with aspect ratios of 16:10 with 2K and Full HD resolutions.

LG Gram – all models list

Details LG gram 17 (17Z90P) LG gram 16 (16Z90P) LG gram 14 (14Z90P) LG gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) LG gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2560x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 percent (Typical) WUXGA (1920x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99 percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x 1600), Touch IPS Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Touch IPS Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1190g (2.62lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) 1480g (3.26lbs) 1250g (2.76lbs) Size 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm (14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70 inches) 355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm (14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66 inches) 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm (12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm (14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches) 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm (12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU 11th Gen Intel Core Processor 11th Gen Intel Core Processor 11th Gen Intel Core Processor 11th Gen Intel Core Processor 11th Gen Intel Core Processor GPU Intel Iris X e Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) Color White, Silver, Black White, Silver, Black White, Silver, Black Silver, Black, Green Silver, Black, Green Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, MicroSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, MicroSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USP Fingerprint Reader, Compliant with 7 US Military Standard 810G tests, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader, Compliant with 7 US Military Standard 810G tests, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader, Compliant with 7 US Military Standard 810G tests, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader, Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0), Compliant with 7 US Military Standard 810G tests, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader, Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0), Compliant with 7 US Military Standard 810 Tests, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

All the laptops feature very thin bezels, with a thickness of just 0.66-inches. These laptops are powered by 11th gen Intel processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The RAM capacities are available in 8GB and 16GBof LPDDR4X configurations with over 1TB of NVMe SDD storage. These also get a free NVMe slot for further storage expansion using any standard NVMe SSD. The keyboards on all the laptops are backlit.

These laptops come with 80Wh batteries which can provide battery back-up of up to 20 hours as per LG. The 2-in-1 convertibles come with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for precise navigation during writing and drawing.