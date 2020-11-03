Micromax is Back! As the company had announced about In, its new range of devices made for India were officially launched today in a virtual event. The new Micromax “In” series debuts with two devices – The Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1b. Both these devices run on Stock Android with no bloatware and feature multiple rear cameras along with Mediatek processors. Micromax co-founder emphasized these two new devices as ‘Made In India’ and ‘Made For India’ and also showcased the manufacturing units of Micromax in Bhiwandi, Mumbai that has a capacity of producing 2 million devices per month.

Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b – Pricing and Availability

The Micromax In 1b is priced at Rs. 6,999/- for the 2GB + 32GB variant, and Rs. 7,999/- for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It will be available in three colors. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs. 10,999/- for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 12,499/- for the 4GB + 128GB model. It will offer two colors – Green and White.

The Micromax In 1b will be available for purchase starting from 26th November on Flipkart and Micromax’s website. The Micromax In Note 1 will be sold starting from 24th November, and the company has started taking registrations for the device from today on its website.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

The Micromax In Note 1 has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display which is an LCD screen and runs on Android 10. It features a hole-punch design for the front camera. The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, an octa-core processor with 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores, and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores along with the ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM with 64/128GB of storage onboard. It also comes with a dedicated Micro-SD card for storage expansion. The device is driven by Stock Android 10 with no bloatware, said the company.

The Micromax In Note N1 has a quad-camera setup to its back. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with a secondary 5MP wide-angle lens. The third camera is a 2MP macro shooter and the fourth is a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras are backed by a single LED flash along with Night Mode and other AI functionalities in the camera app. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter which is housed by the hole-punch display. The device can also directly produce GIFs with the default camera app.

The device runs on a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Micromax bundles the 18W fast charger in the box, and the In Note 1 has a USB Type-C port that also supports reverse charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a headphone jack as well. The device is 4G LTE enabled with WiFi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, GPS available for connectivity. The weight of the device is 196 grams with dimensions of 165.24 x 6.95 x 8.99mm.

Micromax In 1b Specifications

The Micromax In 1b sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen and runs on Android 10. It has a waterdrop design to equip the front camera. The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, an octa-core processor with ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device gets two storage configurations, 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB which can be expanded using a Micro-SD card. Micromax In 1b despite being affordable also runs on Stock Android 10 with no bloatware applications pre-installed.

The device has dual rear cameras which consist of a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 lens along with a secondary 2MP depth sensor and a LED flash. The selfie camera housed by the waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter. The stock camera application retains the GIF and other AI functionalities from the elder Micromax In Note 1.

The Micromax In 1b is powered by a similar 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Micromax includes the 10W charger in the box. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It also has 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, GPS, and other standard connectivity options available. The fingerprint scanner is mounted to the back of the device. The device weighs 188 grams with an overall footprint of 164.5×75.8×8.9mm.