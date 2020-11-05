Stuffcool, the brand popular for its wide range of smartphone accessories has launched its new variety of power banks, protective cases, and Apple Certified cables for the Apple iPhone 12 Series. As Apple has opted out of providing chargers and other accessories in the box, these products from Stuffcool can come really handy at affordable prices. The accessories include three different types of cases, 18W Power Delivery Chargers, and PD Powerbanks along with a MightyGlass 2.5D screen protector. All the products by Stuffcool are available for purchase on both online platforms, Flipkart and Amazon.

Protective Cases for iPhone 12 Series

The protective cases are available in three types, Case-Mate, Pelican, and Stuffcool. Each type has its own set of unique designs and features for protecting your device.

Stuffcool Protective Cases

Stuffcool Ice Case – This case comes in a transparent design with integrated knob buttons for tactile feedback. The case transparent design retains the Apple Logo and the case has raised edges towards the side of the screen for added protection. It carries a price tag of Rs. 799/-

Stuffcool Spike Case – The Spike case comes with a translucent diamond design and is similar to the Ice CAse in terms of form factor. It is available in three colors – Black, Red, and Silver and is priced at Rs. 799/-

Stuffcool Silo Case – The Silo model consists of a special rubber-coated impact-resistant material to withstand fall impacts. The inner side of the case has a microfibre lining to protect the back glass from scratches. It also has wide cutouts with the same knob buttons with a wrap-around design for easier fitting. This case comes in three colors – Black, Blue, and Pine Green and is priced at Rs. 1,099/-

Case-Mate Protective Cases

Case-Mate Twinkle Ombré – This case consists of two layers between which they are filled with transparent liquid along with a glitter reflected foil. The case offers four designs – Stardust, Gold, Black, and Confetti. Even the glitter material inside, the case supports Wireless Charging and is made of MicroPel® Antimicrobial Protection materials. All designs of this case are priced at Rs. 1,695/-

Case-Mate Tough Groove – The Groove case also retains the MicroPel® Antimicrobial Protection and features an aurora-tinged tactile rear surface for 10-feet impact protection. it also supports wireless charging and is priced at Rs. 1,695/-

Case-Mate Barely There – It’s all in the name, as it says Barely There with its extremely thin 2mm form factor, yet a very rigid clear scratch-resistant material. It features a transparent design and is priced at Rs. 1,295/-

Case-Mate Tough Clear – The Tough Clear case has a crystal clear one-piece design while maintaining the thin form factor. It can protect your device from impacts up to 10 feet and also supports wireless charging. It is priced at Rs. 1,695/-

Case-Mate Tough Clear Plus – This is the advanced version of the Tough Clear case and offers protection up to 15 feet with its plant-based plastic and induced with MicroPel® technology. It again retains the clear finish and is priced at Rs. 1,895/-

Case-Mate Rifle Paper – This case is made in collaboration with Rifle Paper for their illustrations and unique designs. It features three designs – White Hydrangea, Mini Bouquet, and Floral Vines with 10-feet protection and is priced at Rs. 2,495/-

Pelican Collection of Protective Cases

Pelican Rogue – The Rogue is made from Tear, pierce, and scratch-resistant materials and disperses the impact force throughout the device. This durable case is priced at Rs. 1,895/-

Pelican Ranger – This case is made from Force Impact Technology

with dual-layer protection for 15 feet impacts. It has a toughened shell-based armor for protecting your device and carries a price tag of Rs. 2.395/-

Stuffcool MightyGlass 2.5D Screen Protector

This screen protector has a 9H hardness toughened glass with a 2.5D design for the Apple Retina Display. The screen protector even after being hardened, does not hamper the touch sensitivity of the screen. The company also assures a bubble-free installation experience. It is priced at Rs. 999/-

Power Delivery Chargers

Stuffcool Celox PD Charger – The Celox PD charger is rated at 18W and is BIS-approved. This is way faster than the 5W chargers that Apple used to provide in the box. It features a stylish design and is priced at Rs. 1,499/-

Stuffcool Celox Pus PD Charger – The Celox Plus PD charger has two ports, a USB Type-C port rated at 18W of PD along with a USB Type-A port rated at 2.4A what can be used any other device. The charger supports fast charging at their respective powers simultaneously. The Celox Plus PD charger is priced at Rs. 1,699/-

Stuffcool Power Banks

Stuffcool PB81PD – This power bank has a capacity of 5000mAh and comes in a pocket-friendly size. It comes with two ports, USB Type-C for 18W PD and a USB Type-A port for QC 3.0, and supports fast charging on both ports at the same time. This power bank is priced at Rs. 1,999/-

Stuffcool PB2070UF – This model has a capacity of 20,000mAh and has the same output ports as the previous variant. A USB Type-C for 18W PD and a USB Type-A port for QC 3.0 for multi-protocol fast charging. The power bank also charges itself quickly with its multiple I/O ports and is priced at Rs. 2,499/-

Stuffcool PB1071PD – This is the medium-sized variant with a capacity of 10,000 mAh. It has the same output and input ports as the other two power banks with a lower capacity battery for compactness. It is priced at Rs. 2,299/-

Stuffcool Data and Charging Cables

Stuffcool Bolt Cable – The Bolt Cable is Apple MFI Certified a features a USB Type-C to lightning protocol ports. It has a 1.2m-long strain-relief TPE+TPE material cable for durability and is priced at Rs. 1,699/-

Stuffcool Finesse Cable – The Finesse cable comes with a braided finish for longevity and has 90-degree angled lightning ports for convenience. The braiding is done with cotton on the 1.2m long cable along with Apple MFI Certification. It is priced at Rs. 1,699/-