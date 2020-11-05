Xiaomi has been leading in India in the smartphone and smart TV segment with its amazing devices at affordable prices. From the incredible response of India and all the users wanting to use the latest and the greatest technology available, Xiaomi India has announced its new buyback scheme named ‘Mi Smart Upgrade’ under the Mi India Portfolio. Under this scheme, users will be able to get 70% assured value on their old Mi or Redmi smartphone while purchasing any new device. This was announced by Xiaomi today to offer the latest specifications to all enthusiastic users while being friendly to the wallet.

Mi Smart Upgrade – Details

The Mi Smart Upgrade lets users enroll under the buyback program assuring them an exchange value of up to 70% while purchasing any new smartphone. The scheme can be activated at any Mi Authorised Retail outlet across India. Under this, a user can get an assured buyback price between 3 to 15 months of purchasing the device. The buyback price varies between 40% – 70% depending on the usage time of the device which will be calculated from the date of purchase to the date of exchange.

The exchange value will be provided under certain terms and conditions in the following manner.

Mi Smart Upgrade Exchange Value Details Duration Buyback Value

(Against MRP) 4-6 months 70% 7-9 months 60% 10-12 months 50% 12-15 months 40%

As the chart says, a user can get a buyback value of 40% even after using the device for 15 months, that’s almost 1.5 years!

Users can enroll for the Mi Smart Upgrade scheme by paying a fee of Rs. 399/- for budget devices like the Redmi 9 Prime and others. The fee can range up to Rs. 1,999/- for the premium range of smartphones like the Mi 10 Series. This scheme will definitely help users interested in using the latest technologies while being affordable at the same time.

Commenting on the announcement, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer at Mi India said,