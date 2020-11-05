Binatone has been a partner of Motorola since 2008 for licensing of home accessories like home monitors and more and the partnership between the two has existed up to date. The former now has announced two new truly wireless earphones and wireless neckbands making an Indian entry in the audio market. The Wireless Verve Buds 100, Neckband Verve Rap 105, and Verve Loop 105 are the newly launched products. These products are aimed at offering comfort at affordable prices and they also feature IPX5 water resistance.

Verve Buds 100

The Verve Buds 100 has an ergonomic design and is truly wireless. The earbuds have inter-changeable ear tips of different sizes and feature an in-ear design. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for audio transmission with a multifunction button to attend calls, play or pause audio tracks. These are IPX5 water-resistant making them ideal for use while working out to prevent damage from sweat. The Verve Buds 100 are compatible with Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon Alexa. It features a battery life of up to 14 hours and can be extended with the portable charging case.

The Verve Buds 100 will be available in two colors – Black and White and are priced at Rs. 2,699/- These will be sold exclusively on Amazon starting from 10th November.

Verve Rap 105

It features a neckband design and is equipped with 15mm drivers. The earbuds are magnetic which acts as a power switch as we have seen on other neckbands. The ear tips have an in-ear design and come with interchangeable ear tips in the box. It also features a microphone for answering calls hands-free. The neckband features a flexible design for durability and is also IPX5 water-resistant. It also retains the support for all virtual assistants even after being the most affordable. The company claims a battery life of 8 hours that can be charged using the provided charging cable.

The Verve Rap 105 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,299/- and is available in only one color – Black. These will be sold on Amazon starting today.

Verve Loop 105 Sport

The Verve Loop 105 Sport also features a tangle-free neckband design that goes around your neck. The ear tips are in-ear type and are also magnetic that lock around when you wear them. These are also IPX5 water-resistant with a tight fit for the ear tips to avoid displacement during workouts. It also has touch controls that are absent on the Verve Rap 105, and support Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon Alexa as well. The rated battery life is up to 8 hours of continuous audio playback.

The Verve Loop 105 Sport is priced at Rs. 1,699/- and is available in Black color. It will be exclusively sold on Amazon starting today.