First smartphones, then fitness bands, followed by smart TVs and now laptops. Xiaomi entered India in 2014 and started a price-war by offering top-notch specifications at affordable prices. They have so far dominated every segment that they entered. Now expanding its laptop portfolio, Xiaomi has launched its new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition, a product aimed at students to provide quality internals at a reasonable price for online studies. It also launched the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro alongside, a compact power bank that fits in your pocket easily.

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning Edition – Details and Price

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition features a 14-inch Full HD display with a 16:9 resolution with anti-glare coating. It is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor with Intel UHD 620 integrated graphics onboard. The processor is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM that runs at a speed of 2666MHz. It gets 256GB of SSD for storage and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Additionally, the laptop also gets DTS Audio Processing for a better media experience.

As this laptop is made for regular tasks aimed at students, the fast 256GB of SSD storage is a better choice as compared to a terabyte of HDD as faster storage will always compliment the performance of the system. The laptop has a 720p webcam and weighs just 1.5kg with a maximum thickness of 17mm making it ideal as a Notebook. Xiaomi says that the battery life on the Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is up to 10 hours, and the laptop supports 65W charging that can charge the laptop to 50% in just 35 minutes.

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is priced at Rs. 34,999/- and is available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Retail Stores, and select offline partners from today.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro

The new Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro has a capacity of 10,000mAh that supports 22.5W ultra-fast charging. The power bank is crafted out of environment-friendly polycarbonate and ABS plastic giving it a very lightweight and compact form factor. It has a micro USB and a Type-C port that charges the power bank, with 3 output ports that can charge three different devices simultaneously.

It also features 12-layer advanced chip protection that safeguards all devices from temperature fluctuation, short circuit, reset protection, battery overcharge, and over-discharge protection. The power bank complies with all safety standards to carry it on airplanes and it also features a low-power charging mode for gadgets like Bluetooth headsets, which can be simple enabled by double-tapping the power button.

The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro is priced at Rs. 1,099/- and will be sold on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Retail Stores starting today.