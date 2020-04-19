OnePlus India has officially announced the pricing of its new OnePlus 8 lineup, and along with that, there is also the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z that was announced globally, but now the Indian market knows the pricing of the same. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were officially announced in the U.S. and today in the Red Cable Membership page, the official Indian prices are revealed.

OnePlus 8 Price in India

OnePlus 8 (Glacial Green) 6+128 GB for INR 41,999. Selling only on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 8 (Onyx Black, Glacial Green) 8+128 GB for INR 44,999. Selling on all online and offline channels.

OnePlus 8 (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow) 12+256 GB for INR 49,999. Selling on all online and offline channels.

OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India

OnePlus 8 Pro (Onyx Black, Glacial Green) 8+128 GB for INR 54,999. Selling on all online and offline channels.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue) 12+256 GB for INR 59,999. Selling on all online and offline channels.

The exact sale date is not known but OnePlus mentioned that the sale will begin in May 2020, and given the COVID-19 lockdown where the non-essential products cannot be shipped, there is no date fixed right now and the sale won’t begin before May 3rd.

OnePlus Red Cable Club, an exclusive membership program for OnePlus community, offers benefits on purchase of the OnePlus 8 Series including extended warranty and assured buyback rates, 50 GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other third party benefits.

The Bullets Wireless Z earphones that were announced as a budget option is priced at Rs. 1999. These are coming in four color options – black, blue, mint and oat. The Bullets Wireless Z will retail on select channels at INR 1,999 in May 2020.