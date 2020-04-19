For many, an iPhone is an iPhone and getting one itself is a big hole in the pocket, though keeping in mind that the iOS users have rarely complained about the experience of iOS or the usage after a considerable amount of time. While the base iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 64900 in India, Apple has come up with a much cheaper iPhone now, continuing its iPhone SE lineup.

The iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs. 42500, which is surely much higher compared to the U.S. pricing, but then that’s a choice for you to go with and save a good amount of money if you were considering the iPhone 11 for its latest processor. The iPhone SE 2020 as well comes with the same A13 Bionic processor that the iPhone 11 series had, so you are going to get similar performance, but there will be a lot of other differences, which we are going to check out here.

One of the big reasons to go with the new iPhone SE 2020 is that it isn’t a big phone. The SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels while the iPhone 11 has a bigger 1792 x 828 pixels resolution display with a size of 6.1-inch. The similarity here is with the displays being LCD ones and only the Pro and Max variants have OLED displays.

The phone weighs 148 grams while the iPhone 11 weighs 194 grams, and the latter is thicker as well by about 10mm.

The iPhone SE and iPhone 11 are both powered by the same A13 Bionic processor and the base variant of both the devices have 64GB storage. It’s clear when you look at the front of the devices that there is Touch ID unlock present on the iPhone SE 2020 while the iPhone 11 has Face ID unlock. This seems like something a couple of years ago from Apple, but that’s not unexpected from Apple.

The iPhone 11 had come with two cameras, one primary camera and the other one being a wide-angle camera. It is a 12MP F/1.8 camera with OIS support, and there is also a 12MP F/2.4 wide-angle camera on the device, which is missing on the new iPhone SE 2020. The primary camera on the iPhone 11 is the same that you are getting on the SE model. The selfie camera is also a downgrade with the resolution, with a 7MP camera replacing the 12MP one.

The camera doesn’t support the uber-famous night mode as well, on the iPhone SE 2020. On the iPhone 11, that was one feature that several people loved. Now, you might have to use one of the third-party apps to replicate it.

The water resistance standard is a little different, as the iPhone SE 2020 comes with the IP67 certification when compared to the IP68 one that the iPhone 11 boasts. The battery powering the phones is also of different capacities, as the iPhone 11 is said to be offering about 17 hours of video playback time while the new SE 2020 will be able to offer the same for about 13 hours. Both the phones are going to have the support for fast charging as well as wireless charging.

As far as the experience goes, for the camera enthusiasts who usually are happy with an iPhone for the regular photography jobs, the iPhone 11 is still a better bet with that added wide-angle camera that surely helps with the landscape shots. Otherwise, for that small size that is not seen in smartphones these days, the iPhone SE 2020 is a perfect buy, with a price difference of over $200.

Also with things like fast charging, wireless charging, water resistance, and even with the display technology, there is no big difference and with the smaller display, there is a smaller resolution as well. Frankly, if you are looking for a smaller device, look no further and the new SE is the best option to go with, but you are missing out on the few obvious things.