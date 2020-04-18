The fight against COVID-19 is being done by the entire nation and every industry is doing their bit and one notable big collaboration done is by several known PUBG Mobile players from India, who got together to raise funds for fighting COVID-19. Animesh (8bit Thug) started this and the support from several organizations and players was immense, as the two-day stream was able to raise over Rs. 17 lakh, and the total sum is Rs. 1787500.

The hashtag #GamersStandwithIndia was chosen to promote this fundraising, and this isn’t the first time that the same gaming community has done a charity stream, but this one was bigger than the most, thanks to the number of players participating and supporting it and the fans, players themselves, and the organization heads donating amounts to help in this.

The best part of the stream was that the players who every fan knew from the past teamed up with their old team members and brought back the memories of the initial streams when these teams and players made people grow their interest towards this game that has now become mainstream for in the online gaming scene in the country.

Garnering over 2 million views within 24 hours, the video had a whole bunch of players joining a video chat to have fun discussions about everything. Surprisingly, the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar as well joined in to play the game for some time and keep the fans entertained while also help with the fundraising.

Donations were flowing in through different platforms including UPI, YouTube Super Chat during the stream, and even through PayTM. 8bit Thug had mentioned that once the collection is completed, he would be donating it to the government funds and post proof of the same.