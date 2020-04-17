Xiaomi India has officially launched the robot vacuum cleaner named the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P in India. The only catch is that the vacuum cleaner, like most of the new product category launches from the company in the country, is through crowdfunding and thus, the shipping is going to commence quite sometime later.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping features and unlike several competitor products, mopping is one feature that Indians will like. The Vacuum-Mop P has a powerful suction of 2100Pa and there is intelligent mapping and route planning guided with the LDS Laser Navigation System. There’s also automatic recharge and resume feature, and 12 high precision sensors in the cleaner.

For efficient cleaning, there is sweeping and mopping mode with the 2-in-1 tank, and there is a 550ml large dust box for the storage of the collected dust. There are anti-collision and anti-drop sensors and the obstacles with up to 2cm height can be crossed easily.

The 3200 mAh battery in the cleaner gives it a running time of about 120-130 minutes. The vacuum cleaner weighs 3.6kg and the pricing is set at Rs. 17999. The company is expecting 10000 backers and based on the success of crowdfunding, the development will commence and the shipping will begin from September 15th, 2020.