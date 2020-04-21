This year’s most powerful chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform is official and it is powering quite a lot of phones already in the market. The smartphone chipset has a lot of power, quite a lot of capabilities, and even the latest connectivity options support. Check out the best features of Snapdragon 865 that we had discussed earlier, in case you are interested to know how good the new mobile platform is.

Let’s check out which phones in the market are powered by this particular processor, so if you are someone considering a smartphone with the best of the performance and compatibility, you can narrow down your choices through this list.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powered phones

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 series, as usual, is the case with the Samsung flagships, which are all powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. There is another Exynos variant as well but the proper 5G support is present with the variant powered by Qualcomm’s chipset. The Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch display, QHD+ resolution, triple-camera combination on the back, and there’s a 4000 mAh battery with the 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S20+ has a bigger display, with a screen size of 6.7-inch, and while most of the other specs remain the same, the battery capacity is 4500 mAh. The largest of all is the S20 Ultra with the 6.9-inch display, and it has the 108-megapixel primary camera, a 48MP periscope camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a TOF 3D sensor as well included in the module.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

The newly launched OnePlus 8 series is powered by the current-most powerful chipset, and it is two devices – OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. These two phones have taken some big leaps from the successors, as you see things like the new IP certification for water resistance on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the two phones also carry the fast wireless charging, and there are a lot of other things as well in the phones, but the major one would always be the performance that has kept OnePlus ahead of the others in the race, as the OxygenOS is always well optimized to go with the chipset the phone comes with, and in the case of OnePlus, it’s always the flagship processors.

iQOO 3

iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo and its entry into the Indian market is through this flagship phone, the iQOO 3 and its 5G variant. The 6.44-inch device with the Super AMOLED display comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The phone has four cameras on the back, with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto, 13MP wide, and 2MP macro camera. The device comes with a 4400 mAh battery and there is a 55W fast charging for the quick charging of the phone. It is a power-packed device with some refreshing color options – Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, Quantum Silver.

realme X50 Pro

Realme’s flagship under the X series was launched in India as the company’s first 5G smartphone, almost at the same time as the iQOO 3. Even this phone has a 6.44-inch display and the latest best chipset, and even it comes with four cameras, but the primary one is a 64MP camera, while there is a telephoto camera, a wide-angle one, and a macro camera as well. A 4200 mAh battery powers the device while the fast charging is one of the fastest in the market right now, i.e. a 65W SuperDart Flash Charge.

Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro

The two gaming smartphones from Black Shark are powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. While the Black Shark 3 has a 6.7-inch display, the Pro variant comes with the 7.1-inch display and even a QHD+ resolution. The phones come with a triple-camera combination on the back and the phones differ with the battery capacity as well, with the Black Shark 3 coming with a 4720 mAh battery while the Pro one has a larger 5000 mAh battery, both supporting the fast 65W charging.

Nubia Red Magic 5G

The Nubia brand from ZTE is not new to launching flagships, as we see one every year. This time, the Snapdragon 865-powered Nubia Red Magic 5G is pure gaming powered phone with the built-in cooling fan, RGB light panel, a 6.65-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 865, a triple-camera combination, and a 4500 mAh battery getting fast charging support of 55W. There are several color options available for the phone, including Eclipse Black, Hot Rod Red, Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon, Transparent.

Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has the K series lineup with the Pro variant carrying flagship chipsets, and so the Redmi K30 Pro has the latest best chipset on it. The phone has a 64MP primary camera, 5MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP wide-angle camera, and there is also a fourth camera that helps in the depth detection. The device comes with a 4700 mAh battery and it supports 33W fast charging. The phone has a full-screen display and there is a pop-up selfie camera with 20MP resolution.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi doesn’t have flagships only in the Redmi brand, as the Mi series also has fully powered phones that have been launched, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Both the phones come with a 6.67-inch display and have the same chipset powering them. With the camera combination, there is a difference between the two even though they both have the 108MP camera as the primary one, and even with the battery capacity, the phones differ quite a bit. But, having the latest best chipset has made it possible to have the 5G connectivity as well.

OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro

The OPPO Find series has two devices with the latest chipset powering them. These are well-powered phones, both with the 6.7-inch QHD+ displays, and the same processor, but with the cameras, the two phones differ and the Pro variant has a special Periscope camera for the zoom captures, and even the ultra-wide camera comes with the 48MP resolution on the OPPO Find X2 Pro. While the Find X2 has a 4200 mAh battery, the X2 Pro has a 4260 mAh battery with both the phones getting a 65W fast charging support.

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony’s Xperia lineup doesn’t have a lot to offer in recent times but there is a flagship that was announced recently. Named as the Sony Xperia 1 II, the phone has a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels, and it has the IP68 certification for the dust and water resistance. The phone gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, and there are four cameras on the back of the device, with three 12MP cameras, a regular, a telephoto, and a wide-angle shooter, and a 0.3MP TOF depth camera.

Sharp AQUOS R5G

Sharp had also launched a flagship recently and the phone comes with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with the 120 Hz refresh rate, the latest chipset, and there is support for 5G connectivity as well. The device also has a quad-camera combination with a 12MP regular and a 12MP telephoto shooter, both with OIS support, and there is a 48MP wide-angle camera, and a TOF camera as well. The phone is capable of recording 8K videos as well. While the phone seems powerful enough, the battery capacity is at 3730 mAh.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro

ZTE’s Nubia brand lineup and Axon series are quite different from what they offer, yet they are both similar in offering one thing – flagship-range smartphones. The ZTE Axon 10s Pro is one of the flagships that is powered by the latest chipset and the major specs of the device include a 6.47-inch Full HD+ display, a triple camera combination with a 48MP, 8MP telephoto, and a 20MP wide-angle shooter. The device, though, has the latest chipset, the battery and fast charging don’t seem to be super strong. It is a 4000 mAh battery powering the device, with the 18W Quick Charge 4.0 support.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG’s P-OLED device, the V60 ThinQ 5G is a well-powered device and it has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, UFS 2.1 storage, 64MP + 13MP wide + 0.3MP TOF 3D cameras, and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone has an under-display fingerprint sensor and while there is IP68 certification for the water resistance, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G also is MIL-STD-810G compliant.

vivo NEX 3S 5G

The Vivo NEX series was one of the best in terms of the experience offered and it was one of the first full-screen devices. The NEX 3S 5G is the latest in the series to offer 5G connectivity as well as several other great features. This continues to offer the full-view display with 1080 x 2256 pixels resolution and a triple camera combination on the back. The motorized pop-up selfie camera is also supported by the flashlight. The device has a 4400 mAh battery and there is 44W fast charging support given to it.

OPPO Ace2

OPPO has also launched this year a phone with the Snapdragon 865 processor, and it is called the OPPO Ace 2. This phone has a 6.55-inch display with the punch-hole selfie camera setup, and it is a 16MP camera housed in there. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup including a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, and 2MP B/W camera. The phone boasts the same 65W fast charging that the Realme’s X50 Pro had, to charge the 4000 mAh battery.

More phones to be powered by Snapdragon 865