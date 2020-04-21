The new iPhone SE 2020, or the iPhone SE 2 is officially launched worldwide, and even in India, the phone is officially launched and at the time of writing this, the phone is not being sold due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation but we already know the pricing of the smartphone when it starts selling in India. As usual, Apple has separate model numbers and part numbers for different markets so as to cater to the network requirements and compatibility, and if you are on the hunt for the correct iPhone model number for your region, here’s one if you are from India.

The iPhone SE 2020 model number for India is iPhone SE A2296.

If you are seeing this particular number, it is not only for India but this model is a global one with several countries having the same model number, and it is mostly for all countries except for U.S. and China. The same model number has both GSM and CDMA options, and the following are the bands supported by the iPhone SE 2296.

Network bands supported by iPhone SE 2296

1 (2100 MHz)

2 (1900 MHz)

3 (1800 MHz)

4 (AWS)

5 (850 MHz)

7 (2600 MHz)

8 (900 MHz)

11 (1500 MHz)

12 (700 MHz)

13 (700c MHz)

17 (700b MHz)

18 (800 MHz)

19 (800 MHz)

20 (800 DD)

21 (1500 MHz)

25 (1900 MHz)

26 (800 MHz)

28 (700 APT MHz)

29 (700 de MHz)

30 (2300 MHz)

32 (1500 L-band)

34 (TD 2000)

38 (TD 2600)

39 (TD 1900)

40 (TD 2300)

41 (TD 2500)

42 (TD 3500)

46 (TD Unlicensed)

48 (TD 3600)

66 (AWS-3)

Indian networks supported by iPhone SE 2296

Airtel

Idea Cellular

Reliance Jio

Vodafone

iPhone SE A2296 Band Support

GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)

FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66)

TD-LTE (Bands 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48)

Other countries where the iPhone SE 2020 2296 model is available: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

iPhone SE 2 Specifications

The New iPhone SE 2 for 2020 is coming with the 4.7-inch display, a notch on the top, and it is the IPS LCD display with a 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 PPI. The phone is powered by A13 Bionic chip and the device is IP67 certified for the dust and water resistance. On the back of the iPhone SE 2, there is a single 12MP camera with the F/1.8 aperture, and there is OIS support as well. The phone is capable of recording 4K videos because of the latest chipset that it is powered with, and there is a 7MP front camera for the selfies on this phone. For the battery, it is said that the iPhone SE will last as much as the iPhone 8, with about 12 hours of video playback. There is also support for fast charging at 18W speed and wireless charging can be also done.

The sensors present in the iPhone SE 2020 include the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, Barometer, Three‑axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor.