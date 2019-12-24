The Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm is the chipset manufacturer’s flagship mobile platform, and the major flagship phones in the U.S. are going to be powered by this one. Demoed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, the chipset is going to power a lot of phones in 2020, and you would surely want to know how is this going to be better than Snapdragon 855, and what are the new additions to the feature set that makes this a super-powerful processor.

While the specifications of the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform can be checked out on Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855 comparison. But otherwise, some of the major features of the new chipset can be read below to understand what to expect from the upcoming chipset.

Dolby Vision Capture

Dolby’s Vision Capture is a feature for a better capturing experience, where the image’s color settings to prevent the images from looking too dim or bright or blown out of proportion in any condition. In low light conditions if there is an artificial light that would blow out the image. The Dolby Vision capture actually adds more colors to the picture rather than trying to just make it bright compromising with the colors.

High Frame Rate 120fps Gaming

Not that you cannot do that right now on the current flagship, the Snapdragon 865 will make the 120 fps gaming mainstream and you’d see more games jumping into the trend and games like PUBG Mobile will also get to have this frame rate. It is 60fps extreme frame rate that is possible currently but with the entry of the upcoming flagship processor, things will seem much smoother and better in terms of gaming.

Bigger Fingerprint Scanner area

Qualcomm is calling this the 3D Sonic Max and this fingerprint scanner area is much bigger than what is on the Galaxy S10. How big? It is about 17 times bigger than what Samsung’s flagship has got, and this would be about almost half the screen area of the smartphone. In this case, the security is going to be higher if brands allow registering two fingers at one time, and even the recognition of a single finger or thumb is going to be much easier and faster given the area is bigger.

Live Translation

The AI engine on the new processor is the 5th generation AI engine, which is about 15 TOPS as the number of operations, which is more than double the number that the 4th gen. AI engine on Snapdragon 855 used to do, and this makes it possible to do live translation and that too without you having to connect the phone to the Internet.

High-Quality Bluetooth Calls

Using Bluetooth for connecting the audio accessory and making calls is nothing new, but with the new processor, there is a new AptX voice codec with 32Khz voice. The current voice system on Bluetooth is not bad but is nowhere close to the AptX voice codec, but in order for this to work, even the Bluetooth headset should be supporting it, otherwise, the regular audio would be received on the headphone.

Low-Latency WiFi 6

The new Wi-Fi 6 is supported by this new Snapdragon 865 processor, and this is a lot more responsive and the latency is reduced as well. With the new Wi-Fi standard, the router that supports it has to be used and once you use it, the phones with the new Wi-Fi standard would be able to offer a better gaming experience with the least of the latency, which is an important factor for online gamers.

Dual Frequency GPS

In urban areas, making use of GPS for finding your location is sometimes hard with the current single-frequency GPS. In the new chipset, the dual-frequency GPS would help in much more accurate positioning. It’s the L1 and L5 GNSS along with the sensor-assisted positioning that would help in faster locating and positioning.

While there are a lot of features that are better than the previous generation chipsets, the Snapdragon 865 offers these as the best new inclusions that would make the phones smarter, easier to use and take advantage of, and these would be seen on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S11, S11 Plus, OnePlus 8 series, and several other big flagships.

What do you think about the upcoming flagship processor? Will it be the best to offer a better gaming experience and an overall smooth performance in the new flagships that you would see in 2020? Let’s discuss this.