Qualcomm has been concentrating on two major things that are very important in the market – 5G, and Gaming. While 5G has been a recent focus and the new Snapdragon 765 series was launched with an integrated 5G modem, the Snapdragon 730G is something that was made for gaming in mid-range phones. Now, how do these two chipsets differ? Here, we mean more about the performance part because with the connectivity, the Snapdragon 765G is obviously a lot ahead with the next-gen connectivity support.

If you didn’t know, the G in the name stands for gaming, and these two right now are the only ones to have that extra pump in clock speeds for the performance. It is about a 10% gain in the performance, even with the graphic rendering. Let’s check out how the two chipsets differ from each other.

Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 730G CPU and GPU

In the Snapdragon 765, there is a single Kryo 475 Prime CPU with Cortex A76 core with the clock speed of 2.3 GHz, and a single Kryo 475 Gold with the same core having a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, and the other six cores are Kryo 475 with A55 cores clocking at 1.8 GHz. On the other side, the Snapdragon 730G has two Kryo 470 Gold A76 cores clocking at 2.2 GHz, and six Kryo 470 Silver A55 cores clocking at 1.8 GHz. So while the power-efficient cores have the same clock speeds, the high-performance ones are better with the new Kryo 475 cores on the SD765G.

Also, it is the 7nm manufacturing process that is used in the making of the 765G while the 730G comes out with the 8nm process, and the major difference here is with the battery efficiency which is better on the Snapdragon 765G, and thus if there is the same battery capacity on two phones having these chipsets, the one with the Snapdragon 765G will be offering a better battery life.

As fas as the graphics performance is concerned, the Snapdragon 765G has the Adreno 620 GPU and the clock speeds are higher by 10% than the regular Snapdragon 765, while on the otherwise, it is the Adreno 618 GPU on Snapdragon 730G, again with that gain in the clock speeds because of these being gaming-dedicated platforms. Qualcomm claims that the performance of Adreno 620 is better than Adreno 618 by about 20%.

Hardware and Connectivity Support

Now, for the hardware support that is offered in these chipsets, the SD765G supports up to 12GB of RAM, while the other one has up to 8GB of RAM supported. Also, the 765G supports 3360×1440 pixels QHD+ display at 60Hz and HDR10+ is supported as well, while the 730G is supporting 3360×1440 pixels QHD+ display and there is only up to HDR10 supported. Both the mobile platforms support the same camera specs and have a similar video recording capability, and Quick Charge 4+ is similar on both the chipsets.

As we had mentioned earlier, the connectivity is much better on the new Snapdragon 700 series chipset as the 730G didn’t have 5G connectivity, and it was capable of 4G speeds at 800 Mbps download and 150 Mbps upload with its Snapdragon X15 modem, while on the other side, the Snapdragon 765G has an integrated 5G X52 modem with the download speeds possible up to 3.7Gbps on 5G and 1.2Gbps on LTE, with the upload speeds of 1.6Gbps on 5G and 216Mbps on LTE.

Snapdragon 730G vs 765G Benchmarks

Benchmark scores obviously are better on the Snapdragon 765G chipset, with the AnTuTu benchmark score crossing 300000 points, and with the Snapdragon 730G chipset, the AnTuTu score is just around 260000. Not a huge difference but it is noticeable enough because of the new cores and higher speeds, and the performance is surely better on the Snapdragon 765G. But, there would be the obvious price difference as well in the smartphones powered by these platforms as the 765G would be mostly in phones that can be termed as budget flagships, while the 730G is already a part of some of the mid-range devices like Realme X2, Redmi K20, etc.

Conclusion – How better is Snapdragon 765G?

It is better in every way, not just the performance but also with the support that is offered here in terms of connectivity, RAM, storage, and graphics processing. The Snapdragon 765G is not available on any phone right now, but it sure should arrive on the phones that are a bit better than the mid-range ones, and the major reason for that should not just be the performance but also the 5G support, which is not present in most of the processors except the flagship ones.