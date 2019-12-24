MediaTek has been a long competitor of Qualcomm and while most of the segments are usually covered, the gaming category was not something where MediaTek was working a lot earlier until the chipset manufacturer came up with the Helio G90T chipset to compete Qualcomm’s mid-range gaming chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Both the chipsets have the G tag on them, meaning that they are specifically made for gaming and given the prices of the phones they are powering, it is clear that they are not for flagships and they do well in the mid-range devices.

If we are to see which chipset actually excels and is a better choice for smartphone gamers to see as an ultimate one, let’s see what these two offer in terms of the specifications and the support offered.

Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 730G CPU Comparison

The MediaTek Helio G90T is an octa-core chipset with two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocking at up to 2.05GHz and there are six ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The manufacturing process here is 12nm one, and these are 64bit CPUs.

On the other side, the Snapdragon 730G has two Kryo 470 Gold CPUs with Cortex A76 cores and the clock speed of up to 2.2GHz, and along with that are six Cortex A55 cores and these are Kryo 470 Silver clocking at 1.8GHz. These are made with an 8nm manufacturing process, which is a better one than the Helio G90T’s process, and even the CPUs here support 64bit architecture.

Battery Efficiency Comparison

The battery efficiency of the chipsets depends on the production processes of the chipset. Since the Snapdragon 730G is built with the 8nm process, which is a much more efficient process, the battery consumption is much lesser and the smartphones that are powered by this chipset have a better battery life when compared to the ones powered by the Helio G90T, and that’s because the MediaTek one is made using the 12nm process, which doesn’t make the battery efficient any close to the Kryo cores.

GPU Comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Helio G90T

The GPU is one of the important parts of the chipset when gaming is the concern, as high-end smartphone games need a good GPU for the same. On these two chipsets, the GPU is strong enough to handle most of the graphics rendering tasks thrown on them, but how different are they?

The MediaTek Helio G90T has the Mali G76 3EEMC4 GPU with the clock speed of 800 MHz, and on the other side, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G has Adreno 618 GPU and it has the clock speed of 750 MHz. Now, with the benchmark scores for the GPU on the AnTuTu test, they don’t differ much but MediaTek has been claiming that the performance is better not just because of the better clock speed but also because of the whole chipset being optimized for that one thing – gaming.

Other Aspects

The MediaTek Helio G90T supports up to Full HD+ displays while on the other hand, the Snapdragon 730G supports QHD+ displays with a resolution of up to 3360 x 1440 pixels. So, that Qualcomm chipset is something that can be used even on budget flagships to have a better display than the regular ones.

While the Helio G90T supports up to 64MP single camera, the SD730G supports up to 192MP single camera.

As for the RAM support, the Helio G90T supports up to 10GB RAM and the clock speed is 2133MHz, while the SD 730G supports up to 8GB RAM with the clock speed of 1866MHz.

The connectivity is better on the Snapdragon 730G and that is a given, as Qualcomm has been one of the leaders when it comes to offering the modems for better connectivity in their chipsets, and here, the download speeds supported here are 800MBits/s compared to the 600MBits/s supported on the Helio G90T.

Now, which is a better chipset? Helio G90T or Snapdragon 730G?

There are certain differences between the two processors and some very important ones in terms of performance, connectivity, and battery efficiency. The MediaTek chipset here is a better one when we talk about the core performance and also the GPU performance, but the Snapdragon 730G here is having a better support for cameras and connectivity as well, and it also is much better with the battery efficiency, making it a chipset better for long-term users who care a lot about battery life, but again, phones usually are coming with a big battery capacity in order to facilitate for a good battery life.