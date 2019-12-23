Reliance Jio has announced a couple of new recharge options as a part of the 2020 Happy New Year offer. The offer has something for users who want to recharge their phones for one whole year and be worry-free about it and get all the unlimited services as a part of the recharge offer, though certain FUP limits are going to be applied like they are in the recent time after the announcements from the network providers for non-network calls.

Jio Rs. 2020 New Year Offer Details

As a part of the recharge offer, the amount of recharge is Rs. 2020 and the validity offered is 365 days. Recharging this plan would give the users 1.5GB data per day, and as usual, the Jio app subscriptions, and unlimited SMS.

There is also unlimited voice but that is with a limit on non-network calls. If you make calls from your Jio number to any other Jio numbers, that is unlimited. But on the other side, calling any other network from your Jio number comes with a limit of 1000 minutes per month, a total of 12000 minutes.

JioPhone Rs. 2020 New Year Offer Details

In this offer, while the recharge amount is the same, here you would be getting a JioPhone and with that, the validity offered is 12 months and each month is counted at 28 days, so a total of 336 days. But, because there is a JioPhone here in the offer, the data you get is 0.5GB per day, and as usual, the Jio app subscriptions, and unlimited SMS.

The other usual recharge options that were earlier available, are still the same, but the new 1-year recharge is what is being offered to the subscribers, and this is valid for new and old users, and if you are currently on some plan already, the new recharge will be applied once the current plan ends. This is a limited period offer and it is valid from 24th December.