Samsung has officially announced a couple of gaming monitors under the Odyssey lineup, and these are going to be showcased at the CES 2020 event in Las Vegas. The two monitors come with high-end specs and the super high refresh rates, which is something the professional gamers would need.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is an ultra-wide gaming monitor and the company claims that it is the world’s first Dual QHD display with a resolution of 5120×1440 pixels. The refresh rate that it boasts is 240Hz and the response time is 1ms. It has a 49-inch Quantum-Dot LED display and the aspect ratio of it is 32:9 and a curvature of 1000R. Even the brightness of this new monitor is high, rated at 1000cd/m2. It is a glossy white finish on the Odyssey G9, and the back of the monitor has something called the “Infinity Core” that lights up and it is customizable with up to 52 colors and 5 lighting effects.

On the other side, the Samsung Odyssey G7 comes in two different and smaller sizes, 27-inch and 32-inch options. The Odyssey G7 has the same refresh rate and response time and it has a QHD Quantum-dot display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

The G7 has a matte black finish on the back and the core on the back also has the color-changing feature, and the brightness can also be altered. The monitor also has dynamic shapes and lighting effects on the front.

While the pricing of these monitors is not yet known and even the availability is, stay tuned for more details about these monitors. Check out all the CES 2020 coverage.