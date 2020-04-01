With the increase in GST set to start from today, i.e. April 1st the new financial year in India, the pricing of almost every smartphone will not increase and most of the brands have already made an announcement regarding the same. Earlier, the tax rate was 12% for smartphones but now, the Indian government has decided to give it a 50% bump to make the GST 18%.
With this new rule, here are the prices of all the smartphones in the market that are confirmed to get the updated price. Even though currently the smartphone sales have halted due to these being categorized under non-essential items and thus, the e-commerce stores cannot ship and deliver the phones, while the offline stores are closed due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The following are prices for OPPO, Vivo, and iPhones available in the market, and these are the new effective prices.
OPPO New Prices from April 1st, 2020
- OPPO A1k – Rs. 7990 (was Rs. 7490)
- OPPO A5s (2GB) – Rs. 8990 (was Rs. 8490)
- OPPO A5s (3GB) – Rs. 9990 (was Rs. 8990)
- OPPO A5s (4GB) – Rs. 11990 (was Rs. 10990)
- OPPO A5 2020 (3GB) – Rs. 12490 (was Rs. 11490)
- OPPO A5 2020 (4GB) – Rs. 13990 (was Rs. 12990)
- OPPO A5 2020 (6GB) – Rs. 15990 (was Rs. 14990)
- OPPO A31 (4GB) – Rs. 12490 (was Rs. 11490)
- OPPO K1 – Rs. 15990 (was Rs. 14990)
- OPPO A9 2020 (4GB) – Rs. 15990 (was Rs. 14990)
- OPPO A9 2020 (8GB) – Rs. 18490 (was Rs. 17490)
- OPPO F15 (8GB) – Rs. 21990 (was Rs. 19990)
- OPPO Reno 2F – Rs. 23490 (was Rs. 21990)
- OPPO Reno 2Z – Rs. 27490 (was Rs. 25990)
- OPPO Reno 2 – Rs. 38990 (was Rs. 36990)
- OPPO Reno 3 Pro – Rs. 31990 (was Rs. 29990)
Vivo New Prices from April 1st, 2020
- Vivo Y91i (2+32) – Rs. 7990 (was Rs. 6990)
- Vivo Y91i (3+32) – Rs. 8990 (was Rs. 7990)
- Vivo Y11 (3+32) – Rs. 9990 (was Rs. 8990)
- Vivo Y12 (3+64) – Rs. 10990 (was Rs. 9990)
- Vivo Y15 (4+64) – Rs. 12990 (was Rs. 11990)
- Vivo Y19 (4+128) – Rs. 14990 (was Rs. 13990)
- Vivo S1 (4+128) – Rs. 17990 (was Rs. 15990)
- Vivo S1 (6+128) – Rs. 19990 (was Rs. 17990)
- Vivo S1 Pro (8+128) – Rs. 20990 (was Rs. 18990)
- Vivo V17 (8+128) – Rs. 24990 (was Rs. 22990)
Xiaomi and POCO new Prices from April 1st, 2020
- Poco X2 6GB+128GB – Rs. 17999 (was Rs. 16,999)
- POCO X2 6GB+64GB – Rs. 16999
- Redmi K20 starting price Rs. 19,999
- Redmi K20 Pro starting price Rs. 24,999
- Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB/64GB – Rs. 10999 (was Rs. 9999)
- Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/64GB – Rs. 12999 (was Rs. 10999)
- Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB – Rs. 13999 (was Rs. 11999)
- Redmi 8 4GB/64GB – Rs. 8999 (was Rs. 8199)
- Redmi 8A 2GB/32GB – Rs. 6999 (was Rs. 6499)
- Redmi 8A 3GB/32GB – Rs. 7499 (was Rs. 6999)
Apple iPhone new prices from April 1st, 2020
- iPhone 7 32GB – Rs. 31500
- iPhone 7 128GB – Rs. 36700
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – Rs. 39900
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – Rs. 45100
- iPhone 8 64GB – Rs. 42600
- iPhone 8 128GB – Rs. 47900
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB – Rs. 53400
- iPhone 8 Plus 128GB – Rs. 58500
- iPhone XR 64GB – Rs. 52500
- iPhone XR 128GB – Rs. 57800
- iPhone 11 64GB – Rs. 68300
- iPhone 11 128GB – Rs. 73600
- iPhone 11 256GB – Rs. 84100
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Rs. 106600
- iPhone 11 Pro 256GB – Rs. 121300
- iPhone 11 Pro 512GB – Rs. 140300
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – Rs. 117100
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB – Rs. 131900
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – Rs. 150800
Samsung new prices from April 1st, 2020
- Samsung A10s (2+32) – Rs. 9480
- Samsung A20s (4+64) – Rs. 13695
- Samsung A30s (128GB) – Rs. 16856
- Samsung A50s (4+128) – Rs. 21070
- Samsung A51 (6+128GB) – Rs. 25250
- Samsugn A70s 6+128 – Rs. 28400
- Samsung A70s 8+128 – Rs. 30500
- Samsung A71 – Rs. 31500
- Samsung A80 – Rs. 41999
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – Rs. 58800
- Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB – Rs. 71400
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – Rs. 67200
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB – Rs. 78800
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB – Rs. 98800
- Samsung Galaxy S20 – Rs. 70500
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ – Rs. 77900
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Rs. 97900
- Samsung J2 Core – Rs. 6299
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – Rs. 41000
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – Rs. 73600
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – 84200
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB – 94700
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8+512 – Rs. 47300
- Samsung Galaxy M30s (4+64) – Rs. 14749
- Samsung Galaxy M30s (4+128) – Rs. 15803
- Samsung Galaxy M30s (6+128) – Rs. 16856
- Samsung Galaxy M31 6+64 – Rs. 16856
- Samsung Galaxy M31 6+128 – Rs. 17910
- Samsung Galaxy M21 6+64 – Rs. 14222
- Samsung Galaxy M21 6+128 – Rs. 16329
Realme New Prices from April 1st, 2020
- Realme 6 – Rs. 13999
- Realme 6 Pro – Rs. 17999
- Realme C3 – Rs. 7499
- Realme 5i – Rs. 9999
- Realme X2 – Rs. 17999
- Realme X2 Pro – Rs. 29999
- Realme X2 Pro Master Edition – Rs. 36999
- Realme 5s – Rs. 10999
- Realme XT – Rs. 16999
- Realme 5 – Rs. 9999
- Realme 5 Pro – Rs. 13999
- Realme X – Rs. 17999
- Realme 3i – Rs. 8499
- Realme C2 – Rs. 6499
- Realme 3 Pro – Rs. 12999
iQOO Phones new prices after price hike
- iQOO 3 4G 8GB/128GB – Rs. 38990 (was Rs. 36990)
- iQOO 3 4G 8GB/256GB – Rs. 41990 (was Rs. 39990)
- iQOO 3 5G 12GB/256GB – Rs. 46990 (was Rs. 44990)
We will update the prices for more devices and brands as and when we get information about them.
Note: Most of the offline prices for OPPO, vivo, Samsung, and Apple iPhone were taken from MaheshTelecom, a retailer.