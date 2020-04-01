With the increase in GST set to start from today, i.e. April 1st the new financial year in India, the pricing of almost every smartphone will not increase and most of the brands have already made an announcement regarding the same. Earlier, the tax rate was 12% for smartphones but now, the Indian government has decided to give it a 50% bump to make the GST 18%.

With this new rule, here are the prices of all the smartphones in the market that are confirmed to get the updated price. Even though currently the smartphone sales have halted due to these being categorized under non-essential items and thus, the e-commerce stores cannot ship and deliver the phones, while the offline stores are closed due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The following are prices for OPPO, Vivo, and iPhones available in the market, and these are the new effective prices.

OPPO New Prices from April 1st, 2020

OPPO A1k – Rs. 7990 (was Rs. 7490)

OPPO A5s (2GB) – Rs. 8990 (was Rs. 8490)

OPPO A5s (3GB) – Rs. 9990 (was Rs. 8990)

OPPO A5s (4GB) – Rs. 11990 (was Rs. 10990)

OPPO A5 2020 (3GB) – Rs. 12490 (was Rs. 11490)

OPPO A5 2020 (4GB) – Rs. 13990 (was Rs. 12990)

OPPO A5 2020 (6GB) – Rs. 15990 (was Rs. 14990)

OPPO A31 (4GB) – Rs. 12490 (was Rs. 11490)

OPPO K1 – Rs. 15990 (was Rs. 14990)

OPPO A9 2020 (4GB) – Rs. 15990 (was Rs. 14990)

OPPO A9 2020 (8GB) – Rs. 18490 (was Rs. 17490)

OPPO F15 (8GB) – Rs. 21990 (was Rs. 19990)

OPPO Reno 2F – Rs. 23490 (was Rs. 21990)

OPPO Reno 2Z – Rs. 27490 (was Rs. 25990)

OPPO Reno 2 – Rs. 38990 (was Rs. 36990)

OPPO Reno 3 Pro – Rs. 31990 (was Rs. 29990)

Vivo New Prices from April 1st, 2020

Vivo Y91i (2+32) – Rs. 7990 (was Rs. 6990)

Vivo Y91i (3+32) – Rs. 8990 (was Rs. 7990)

Vivo Y11 (3+32) – Rs. 9990 (was Rs. 8990)

Vivo Y12 (3+64) – Rs. 10990 (was Rs. 9990)

Vivo Y15 (4+64) – Rs. 12990 (was Rs. 11990)

Vivo Y19 (4+128) – Rs. 14990 (was Rs. 13990)

Vivo S1 (4+128) – Rs. 17990 (was Rs. 15990)

Vivo S1 (6+128) – Rs. 19990 (was Rs. 17990)

Vivo S1 Pro (8+128) – Rs. 20990 (was Rs. 18990)

Vivo V17 (8+128) – Rs. 24990 (was Rs. 22990)

Xiaomi and POCO new Prices from April 1st, 2020

Poco X2 6GB+128GB – Rs. 17999 (was Rs. 16,999)

POCO X2 6GB+64GB – Rs. 16999

Redmi K20 starting price Rs. 19,999

Redmi K20 Pro starting price Rs. 24,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB/64GB – Rs. 10999 (was Rs. 9999)

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/64GB – Rs. 12999 (was Rs. 10999)

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/128GB – Rs. 13999 (was Rs. 11999)

Redmi 8 4GB/64GB – Rs. 8999 (was Rs. 8199)

Redmi 8A 2GB/32GB – Rs. 6999 (was Rs. 6499)

Redmi 8A 3GB/32GB – Rs. 7499 (was Rs. 6999)

Apple iPhone new prices from April 1st, 2020

iPhone 7 32GB – Rs. 31500

iPhone 7 128GB – Rs. 36700

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – Rs. 39900

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – Rs. 45100

iPhone 8 64GB – Rs. 42600

iPhone 8 128GB – Rs. 47900

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB – Rs. 53400

iPhone 8 Plus 128GB – Rs. 58500

iPhone XR 64GB – Rs. 52500

iPhone XR 128GB – Rs. 57800

iPhone 11 64GB – Rs. 68300

iPhone 11 128GB – Rs. 73600

iPhone 11 256GB – Rs. 84100

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB – Rs. 106600

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB – Rs. 121300

iPhone 11 Pro 512GB – Rs. 140300

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB – Rs. 117100

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB – Rs. 131900

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – Rs. 150800

Samsung new prices from April 1st, 2020

Samsung A10s (2+32) – Rs. 9480

Samsung A20s (4+64) – Rs. 13695

Samsung A30s (128GB) – Rs. 16856

Samsung A50s (4+128) – Rs. 21070

Samsung A51 (6+128GB) – Rs. 25250

Samsugn A70s 6+128 – Rs. 28400

Samsung A70s 8+128 – Rs. 30500

Samsung A71 – Rs. 31500

Samsung A80 – Rs. 41999

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – Rs. 58800

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB – Rs. 71400

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – Rs. 67200

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB – Rs. 78800

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB – Rs. 98800

Samsung Galaxy S20 – Rs. 70500

Samsung Galaxy S20+ – Rs. 77900

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Rs. 97900

Samsung J2 Core – Rs. 6299

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – Rs. 41000

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – Rs. 73600

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – 84200

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB – 94700

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8+512 – Rs. 47300

Samsung Galaxy M30s (4+64) – Rs. 14749

Samsung Galaxy M30s (4+128) – Rs. 15803

Samsung Galaxy M30s (6+128) – Rs. 16856

Samsung Galaxy M31 6+64 – Rs. 16856

Samsung Galaxy M31 6+128 – Rs. 17910

Samsung Galaxy M21 6+64 – Rs. 14222

Samsung Galaxy M21 6+128 – Rs. 16329

Realme New Prices from April 1st, 2020

Realme 6 – Rs. 13999

Realme 6 Pro – Rs. 17999

Realme C3 – Rs. 7499

Realme 5i – Rs. 9999

Realme X2 – Rs. 17999

Realme X2 Pro – Rs. 29999

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition – Rs. 36999

Realme 5s – Rs. 10999

Realme XT – Rs. 16999

Realme 5 – Rs. 9999

Realme 5 Pro – Rs. 13999

Realme X – Rs. 17999

Realme 3i – Rs. 8499

Realme C2 – Rs. 6499

Realme 3 Pro – Rs. 12999

iQOO Phones new prices after price hike

iQOO 3 4G 8GB/128GB – Rs. 38990 (was Rs. 36990)

iQOO 3 4G 8GB/256GB – Rs. 41990 (was Rs. 39990)

iQOO 3 5G 12GB/256GB – Rs. 46990 (was Rs. 44990)

We will update the prices for more devices and brands as and when we get information about them.

Note: Most of the offline prices for OPPO, vivo, Samsung, and Apple iPhone were taken from MaheshTelecom, a retailer.