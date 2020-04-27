Xiaomi has officially launched the MIUI 12 update and as is the case with every MIUI version, the MIUI 12 as well brings in a lot of new features. Even though it is entirely based on Android OS, MIUI looks different and offers a different kind of experience to the users and almost every Xiaomi smartphone runs this UI, and only the Android One devices have stock Android with the Android One program.

Some of the important features of the MIUI 12 update include the new Dark Mode that is now modified and made better, Super Wallpaper feature, New Gestures, AI calling feature, and the new MIUI also looks completely different in terms of design when compared to MIUI 11 that most of the Xiaomi devices are running.

Xiaomi has been offering its MIUI updates to its smartphones and this has been a very timely update process with almost all the previous phones in the past few generations have been getting the MIUI updates, and so let’s check out what Xiaomi is promising in terms of MIUI 12 update to its phones.

Phones to get MIUI 12 Update

First MIUI 12 Rollout Cycle

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20

Second MIUI 12 Rollout Cycle

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2s

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Third MIUI 12 Rollout Cycle

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

Mi Max 3

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

This is not the full list and we might see more devices getting added to it, but also keep in mind that we are right now talking about the update of the Chinese MIUI 12 version and not the global one, as the list for the global version will be released soon, but usually, these lists don’t differ much, so if you have one of the phones mentioned above, you can expect the MIUI 12 update to arrive on your device sooner or later.