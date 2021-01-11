Sony’s new TV lineups of 2021 come with both LED and OLED displays, with screen sizes ranging between 50 to 100 inches. These TVs will be powered by Sony’s own Cognitive XR processor running on Google TV OS. The new TVs also come equipped with HDMI 2.0 which enables 4K 120Hz for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sony’s new Cognitive XR Processor

Sony has developed a new processor called Cognitive XR, especially for its TVs. This chipset analyzes various aspects of the content to be viewed and optimizes it accordingly from the source signal. It also does upscale and downscaling much effectively with traditional sound elements to the 3D sound.

Sony’s official statement on this chipset is,

While conventional Artificial Intelligence (AI) can only detect and analyze picture elements like color, contrast, and detail individually, the new processor can cross-analyze an array of elements at once, just as our brains do. By doing so, each element is adjusted to its best outcome, in conjunction with each other, so everything is synchronized and lifelike – something that conventional AI cannot achieve.

Sony Master Series Models

All of Sony’s new TVs come with Dolby Vision and HDR support. They also get variable refresh rates and better audio return channel support. The new models are the Master Series Z9J 8K LED which is available in 75 and 85 inches. The Master Series 4K OLED is available in 55, 65, and 83-inch models. The A80J 4K OLED ranges between 55 inches to 77 inches while the X90J 4K LED has a 100-inch model to offer.

Sony has not yet released the official pricing of these new TVs. The company will announce them officially at CES which is next week. The pricing and other detailed specifications of these TVs will be released by Sony very soon in its virtual event. We will keep you updated with the same, so stay tuned.