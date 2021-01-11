Lenovo has launched a series of new laptops under the Ideapad lineup. These new laptops come equipped with 5G connectivity with lower models available with 4G LTE only as well. The new laptops are powered by a Snapdragon 8cx chipset with 5G connectivity along with ARM, Intel, and AMD processors as well. Discrete graphics options including Nvidia RTX are also available in these new series.

Lenovo Ideapad 5G

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G comes with a 14-inch LCD screen and is powered by the 7nm based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset. This laptop supports Windows 10 and the chipset has a very less TDP, consuming power like a smartphone. This allows the laptop to run silently without the fan noise.

The Snapdragon 8cx chipset by Qualcomm comes with the X55 modem, accounting for 5G connectivity. The laptop however only has WiFi 5 only, and not the latest WiFi 6 iteration. It also gets stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and dual array microphone support. The laptop weighs around 1.2kg and has a maximum thickness of 14.9mm. It comes equipped with a 51WHr battery that can last over 20 hours and supports 65W Rapid Charging through the USB Type-C port.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G will be available in Northern America starting soon. Prices will vary from region to region, with exact quotes not yet released by the company.

Lenovo IdeaPad 4G

This is the younger sibling of the IdeaPad 5G and gets the Snapdragon 8c chipset with just 4G connectivity. Performance-wise, both are very similar with no major differences. Other aspects like the display, speakers, and form factor are the same as the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro (Intel)

The IdeaPad 5i Pro series comes with 11th gen Intel processors maxing out at Core i7. The laptop comes in a full metal body design in two sizes – 14 inches and 16 inches which weigh around 1.4kg and 2kg respectively. The screens have an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The 16-inch variant comes equipped with a 120Hz display of 2K resolution and is an LCD panel. The 14-inch model has a 90Hz refresh rate but has a higher resolution of 2.8K. Refresh rates can be toggled to lower or higher by the user. The graphics are handled by Nvidia MX450, with RAM capacities over 16GB and a terabyte of SSD storage. The 14-inch model gets a 56.4WHr battery and the 16-inch comes with a 75WHr battery. These also come with 3D ToF sensors which pause video playbacks if you move away from your laptop.

The IdeaPad 5i Pro models will be available in Europe, Middle East, and Africa with the 14-inch model starting at €700 and the 16-inch model at €900.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (AMD)

This is the same IdeaPad 5 Pro listed above but comes with AMD’s Ryzen H series processors. This also comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes with refresh rates over 120Hz. The graphics also get carried, Nvidia MX450 with 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The IdeaPad 5 Pro (AMD) will be first available in North America starting at $1,150. Lenovo has not yet announced its release for other global markets.

Alexa Show Mode for PC

This new Alexa integration in Lenovo laptops turns your Lenovo laptop’s screen into a smart display. It supports all voice commands and this setup basically can do everything the Amazon Echo Show can. The Alexa Show Mode will be rolled out to compatible laptops later and is still in the testing mode as of now.