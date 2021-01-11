Xiaomi has announced the Redmi 9T along with the Redmi Note 9T 5G today. The device follows the same price aggressive approach of Xiaomi offering great specifications at affordable prices. The Redmi 9T comes with the Snapdragon 662 chipset and quad rear cameras along with a Full HD+ display.

Redmi 9T – Price and Availability

The Redmi 9T is priced at €159 for the 4GB+64GB model with the NFC model priced at €10 extra. The 4GB+128GB model is priced at €189 with €10 extra for NFC here as well. Xiaomi offers you four colors to choose from – Twilight Blue, Sunset Orange, Carbon Grey, and Ocean Green.

Redmi 9T – Specifications

The Redmi 9T comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage to choose from.

The device comes equipped with quad rear cameras. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with 2MP macro and depth sensors. The fourth camera is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The cameras get a lot of AI-based features like portrait mode, slow motion, stop motion, filters, and more in the MIUI camera application.

The Redmi 9T is powered by a 6000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging, and Xiaomi provides a compatible fast charger in the box itself. The device is 4G LTE enabled with regular connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The device also gets optional NFC priced at €10 extra. The Redmi 9T retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR sensor as well.