Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi Note 9T 5G device with Mediatek’s Dimensity 800U chipset bringing in 5G connectivity to budget devices. This is the same Redmi Note 9 5G that sells in China but has a few tweaks for the global markets. The device comes with a Full HD+ screen and quad rear cameras along with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9T 5G – Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is priced at €229 for the 4GB+64GB storage model with the 4GB+128GB variant priced at €269. These will be available in two colors – Daybreak Purple and Nightfall Black. The device will be sold in European markets as of now, with the global launch or pricing not yet announced by the company.

Redmi Note 9T 5G – Specifications

The Redmi Note 9T 5G features a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a hole-punch design and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The display has peak brightness levels of 400 nits and comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is based on a 7nm fabrication process and is 5G enabled. The processor is coupled with over 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G comes with triple rear cameras. The primary camera is of 48MP sensor with an aperture of f 1.8 along with two additional sensors for depth and micro sensing both of 2 megapixels. The selfie camera which is housed by the hole-punch display is a 13MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.25. The MIUI camera application offers a lot of AI-based features such as filters, portrait mode, night mode, slow motion, etc.

The presence of the MediaTek dimensity 800 processor not just brings 5G connectivity but also improves performance on budget devices. The phone is also splash-proof and comes with stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 9T 5G comes with a 5000mah battery that supports 18W fast charging. Xiaomi also includes the compatible 18W fast charger adapter in the package itself.