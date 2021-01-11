OnePlus has now announced it’s the first-ever wearable in India, the OnePlus Band. The new fitness tracker band supports active SpO2 monitoring which records the amount of oxygen in your blood and comes with several sports modes including Yoga and Cricket. It also comes with user-replaceable straps and the fitness band is also water and dust resistant with an official IP68 rating.

OnePlus Band – Price and Availability

The OnePlus Band is priced at Rs. 2,499/- in India for the regular black strap model. Separate dual-colored straps will be sold for Rs. 399/- each which includes Tangerine Grey and Navy Blue. The band and the straps will be available for purchase on OnePlus Online Store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select OnePlus offline stores as well starting from January 13th.

OnePlus Band – Specifications

The OnePlus Band comes with a colored AMOLED display with a regular black strap. The first-ever OnePlus wearable comes with SpO2 tracking, to monitor levels of oxygen in your blood. It also shows your heart rate in real-time, with detailed analytics recorded which can be seen in the OnePlus Health app. The fitness band comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance with 5ATM resistance as well.

The OnePlus Band comes with 13 different sport modes, which include Yoga and Cricket too. The band gives you personalized heart rate alerts depending on your activities. You can also take the band swimming, with a special swimming mode as well. The fitness band records all the data and shows it in real-time. Detailed graphs of all the analytics can be seen in the companion app available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The band also shows you notifications from your smartphone, with controls for music playback and calls as well.

The OnePlus Band can last over 14 days on a single charge as per OnePlus. It is powered by a 100mAh battery and comes with OnePlus’s special optimizations for a good balance between tracking and battery life. OnePlus aims to integrate the OnePlus Band seamlessly in the Android Ecosystem with Digital Wellbeing and other aspects, for letting users know about their activities and habits and suggesting them for better fitness.

On the launch of the OnePlus Band, Mr. Pete Lau – Founder and CEO of OnePlus said,