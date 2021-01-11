HP has unveiled it’s new Elitebook laptops at CES 2021 with select models having 5G connectivity. The HP Elite Folio is one of them and comes with a vegan leather finish. Other models that launched today include the Elitebook x360 1030 and 1040 G8 which come with rotating screens. The HP Elite x2 G8 is a 2-in-1 convertible that has a detachable screen to itself.

HP Elite Folio

The HP Folio features a 180-degrees rotating screen that can align flat with the keyboard. This model comes in a vegan leather finish in Shadow Black color. The Elite Folio has a thickness of less than an inch at 0.6″ with an overall weight of 1.3kgs for a light form factor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset which makes this laptop 5G capable. RAM options are available up to 16GB with 512GB of NVMe SSD.

The HP Elite Folio also comes with MIL-STD 810H certification which makes it very durable. The screen also supports touch-input from users with support for 10 point multi-touch. The screen-to-body ratio of the display is 88.3% The company has not yet announced the battery specifications of this model.

HP Elitebook x360 1030 G8 / 1040 G8

Both these models come with flippable screens, over 300-degrees. The 1030 variant comes with a 13.3-inch screen with 1040 having a 14-inch screen. 1030 offers two display types, a 4K OLED or 1080p IPS panel, with 1040 offering a 4K HDR screen and a 1080p IPS screen, which can be chosen by the user.

These laptops will be powered by Intel’s 11th gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The RAM capacities are available between 8, 16, and 32GB with storage options up to 2TB of SSD. Security options include a privacy display, a fingerprint reader, face recognition, and an IR remote on the HP Elitebook x360 1030 G8 and the 1040 G8.

HP Elite x2 G8

The HP Elite x2 G8 is a 2-in-1 convertible and hence comes with a detachable screen. The laptop features a very thin form factor at just 0.6-inches thick at max but still comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a display port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 chipset with over 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The detachable screen has a size of 13-inches at 1080 resolution with brightness levels of 1000 nits.

Pricing and availability details of all the above-listed models have not been announced by HP yet. We will keep you updated with the latest news on these new HP Elitebook laptops and other CES coverage so stay tuned!