HP has announced it’s thinnest and lightest ever business laptop, the Elitebook 840 Aero G8 at CES 2021. The laptop comes with aluminum chassis and maintains a thin form factor throughout. It has a maximum thickness of just 0.6-inches with a weight of around a kilogram. Even with this form factor, the 840 Aero G8 provides a plethora of I/O ports making it very ideal during traveling and portability.

HP Elitebook 840 Aero G8 – Details

The Elitebook 840 Aero G8 by HP features a 1080p screen that has maximum brightness levels of 1000 nits. It will be powered by 11th gen Intel processors ranging between Core i5 and Core i7 depending on the model. The RAM configuration can be bumped up to 64GB with storage options available till 2TB of SSD.

The laptop also comes with several security features including a fingerprint reader, smart card reader, privacy display, and an IR camera that supports Windows Hello. The camera has a privacy shutter, so you can cover it up with the camera is not in use. It also features a TPM 2.0 chip for added security. The I/O options on this laptop include a security lock slot, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, an optional smart card reader slot, a power jack, an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an optional nano-SIM card slot.

HP has not yet commented on the battery life of the Elitebook 840 Aero G8. However, the company says that the laptop will have a 3-cell 53Wh Li-ion polymer battery. Other details for thermal management and benchmarks are not yet shared by the company, and the pricing also remains behind the curtains. The HP Elitebook 840 Aero G8 looks like a very good option for users looking for a lightweight laptop with good specifications.

The pricing and other details of the same have not been released by the company yet. We will keep you updated with the latest CES coverage so stay tuned.