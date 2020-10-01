Realme has been increasing the charging standards in the market with market-first Fast Charge technologies that have very high watt ratings. With the 65W SuperDart charger on the Realme X50 Pro and the Realme 7 pushed in the consumer market, the company is all set to launch its new 125W charging technology which Realme likes to call it UltraDART fast charging.

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth recently showcased the new 125W charging adapter on Twitter. According to the tweet, this new technology will first debut in Europe. It is unclear which device will be the first one to use this new UltraDART fast charging technology. Realme said that they are eager to roll out this feature to its customers.

I just stepped out of our realme Labs and couldn't wait to share a sneak-peek of what's coming up. We're planning #FAS7ER things for @realmeeurope – so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ZUP7tGI5Nn — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 29, 2020

Realme actually has already announced its 125W charging technology back in July, and with Madhav Sheth’s tweet, we get to see the actual adapter and some specifications on the same. The company claims that this UltraDART fast charger can 33 percent of a 4000mAh battery in just three minutes. realme says that they have aimed this technology to quickly charge devices with 5G support that consume more power. Realme also says that it is well aware of safety concerns with higher wattage rated chargers and ensures that this new technology will keep the device temperature under 40 degrees celsius.

Realme says that the 125W UltraDART fast charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. The technology has multi-layer protection to let users fast charge their devices even while they are using it. We are not sure whether the device will have multiple batteries as on the upcoming OnePlus 8T as exact battery details are not yet available. Realme has been doing commendable work in the fast charging technology by pushing such features been in mid-range devices like the Realme 7.