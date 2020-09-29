Realme has fastened its seatbelts for its AIoT launch event on 7th October where it is expected to launch a series of their new products like the new 4K SLED Smart TV, Realme Buds Air Pro, and the Realme 7i. We have a lot of confirmation about the new Realme SLED 4K TV, which you can read here. The Realme 7i is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a quad-camera setup to its rear.

Realme 7i expected Price in India

The Realme 7i is estimated to be priced around Rs. 15,000 as what we know from the Indonesian price of IDR 3,199,000 (around Rs. 15,800). These are just estimates, and the exact pricing of the Realme 7i will be revealed at its official launch on October 7th.

Realme 7i specifications

The Realme 7i is expected to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display at a 90Hz refresh rate with a high screen-to-body ratio. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with support up to 8GB of RAM. The device will have a quad-camera setup to its back as confirmed by a teaser on Flipkart’s page. The primary camera will be a 64MP shooter with an 8MP wide-angle lens. The third camera is a 2MP monochrome sensor with an additional 2MP camera for depth sensing. The device will have a selfie camera of 16MP.

The Realme 7i will have UFS 2.1 storage which can be expanded with a micro-SD card. The device will have connectivity options viz 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 7i will have a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. realme has teased an Orange Sunkissed Leather texture, on Flipkart.

I am using it now. https://t.co/27LCcAPxLU — Francis Faster7 (@FrancisRealme) September 28, 2020

Along with the Realme 7i and Realme Smart 4K SLED TV, the company may also launch Realme Buds Air Pro truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that were unveiled at IFA 2020 and the rumored Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch. We do not have confirmations about the Realme Airpods and realme watch but Realme CEO Madhav Seth and Product Manager Francis Wang have been teasing about them for a while on Twitter so we might just see these two products launch as well in the Official launch. We will be covering the Realme AIoT Launch thoroughly and will keep you updated with all the details.