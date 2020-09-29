Xiaomi India launched its new range of IoT and Home-Automation devices today like the Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, and a few others along with an Automatic Soap Dispenser and a new Smart Bulb. All of the products will be available on Mi.com and select Mi Homes with a starting price of Rs. 499 for the Mi Smart bulb, Rs. 999 for the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser and Rs. 1499 for the Mi Athleisure Shoes. You can read more about the Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Band 5 here.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

In the ongoing pandemic, personal hygiene has become very important. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser has a durable design to suit any kind of kitchen and bathroom. Mi Automatic Soap dispenser uses a low noise motor and an Infrared sensor to dispense soap foam, without actually being in contact with the device, ensuring proper hygiene.

The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is priced at Rs. 999 and will be available on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

Mi Smart LED Bulb

Mi Smart LED Bulb can have a maximum brightness of 810 lumens of cool white light. The bulb can provide this bright light while consuming just 7.5W of energy. You can increase or decrease the brightness fo the bulb with the Mi Home App. The Mi Smart Bulb can also be controlled with Google Assitant and Amazon Alexa.

The Mi Smart LED Bulb will be available at a price of Rs. 499 on Mi.com and select Mi Homes.

Mi Athleisure Shoes

The Mi Athleisure Shoes have a new vibrant design with a honeycomb mesh. It provides better air circulation within the shoe for better breathability for your feet. It has a shock-absorbing EVA foam for great comfort during sporting activities with a ZiG forward grip that provides a firm grip to prevent any accidental slips. The shoes also have a reflective strip and come in 3 contrast Colors- Blue, Gray, and Black color

Mi Athleisure Shoes are priced at RS. 1499 and will be available on Mi.com and select Mi Homes.