Xiaomi India has been taking the Indian market very seriously in the IoT department and has shown a keen focus on Home-Automation, IoT, and Smart devices. Today, Xiaomi India has unveiled a variety of products on the same including the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Smart LED Bulb (White), and Mi Athleisure Shoes.

Prices of the newly launched products from Xiaomi India start at Rs. 2499 for the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve will be available at a starting price of INR 10,999. The Mi Smart Speaker is priced at Rs. 3999. These products will be available across Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Mi.com, and across select Mi Homes. An introductory discount of Rs. 1000 will be available on certain products like the Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speaker.

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve has a stainless-steel chassis with a 46mm (1.8) dial. It has an always-on AMOLED display with maximum brightness up to 400 nits to ensure better visibility in direct sunlight. The screen is protected is Gorilla Glass 3. The watch will smartly detect when you are not wearing the watch and will turn off the display to save battery. The Mi Watch Revolve has the Firstbeat Motion Algorithm for better analysis of stress, recovery, and exercise. It also has a Heart Rate Variability (HRV) feature for better heart-rate monitoring while doing exercises.

The Mi Watch Revolve can also show your blood oxygen level with its VO2 feature and can keep a track of it. The watch can detect a variety of sporting activities and has different modes like running, cycling, hiking, treadmill, swimming, etc. The Mi Watch Revolve is 5 ATM Water Resistant that allows water resistance up to 50 meters. It is powered by a 420mAh battery and can last up to 2 weeks (subject to usage pattern) on a single charge.

The Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs. 10,999 but will sell at an introductory price of Rs. 9999 for the first few weeks. It will be available for sale on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Homes.

Mi Smart Speaker

The new Mi Smart Speaker has a front-facing 12W speaker covered with a metal mesh with a 63.5mm sound driver. It comes with DTS Professional tuning and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor giving a 360° rich surround sound for an enhanced sound experience. The Mi Smart Speaker is now powered by the Google Assistant which will help in tasks like playing music, listening to the news, weather updates, and endless work usages. The Assistant supports languages in English and Hindi. Mi Smart Speakers can be paired together in the same room for a better stereo effect. Users can also use Chromecast functionality to stream shows, movies, and music on their TV or speaker.

The Mi Smart Speaker comes with a free annual subscription of Gaana.com. It is priced at Rs. 3999 with an introductory price of Rs, 3499 for the first few weeks. It will available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Homes.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smaart Band 5 is a successor to the Mi Smart band 4 which was the best-selling smart band in India. The new Smart Band 5 is an advanced fitness tracker that comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a 20% larger screen than its predecessor. The band now supports magnetic charging for user convenience.

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that scores you each week for your physical activities. The band has different modes for various sports like walking, running, yoga, rowing machine, jump rope, and many more. The Mi Smart band 5 now supports 24-hour heartbeat tracking due to improved PPG biosensors. You can set unlimited watch faces for the band. The battery life of the Mi Smart Band 5 can last up to 2 weeks and can extend till 3 weeks with power-saving mode.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs. 2499 and will be available on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Homes.

You can read about the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Smart LED Bulb, and Mi Athleisure Shoes here.