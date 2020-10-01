  • 7 October, 2020

Huami Amazfit has launched the Amazfit Neo as its latest smartwatch offering in India. It comes in a retro design and offers battery life up to 28 days with its 1.2-inch energy-efficient LCD display. The smartwatch has water resistance up to 5ATM and has support for 24 x 7 heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking. The Huami Amazfit Neo looks to compete with the likes of the newly launched Mi Smart Band 5 in India, about which you can read here.

Huami Amazfit Neo Price and Availability

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and Amazfit.com. It will go on sale starting October 1st and will be available in three colors – Black, Green, and Red.

Huami Amazfit Neo Smartwatch Features

The Amazfit Neo has a 1.2-inch STN LCD screen to offer good visibility even in direct sunlight. It features a PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for 24×7 heart rate monitoring. It can also track short sleep cycles like 20 minutes naps. The Amazfit Neo carries the PAI – Personal Activity Intelligence assessment feature from the Mi Smart Band 5 for tracking your heart rate during physical activities like running, swimming, cycling, and so on. It has 3 sport modes – walking, running, and cycling for efficient tracking during these specific activities. The smartwatch also offers a lift-to-wake feature for saving battery.

The Amazfit Neo is powered by a 160mAh battery that can last up to 28 days due to the monochrome LCD display present which is very power-efficient. The smartwatch has a PUR strap and offers 3 colors. The watch comes with 4 physical buttons for Select/Up/Back/Down functionality. The watch weighs around 32 grams and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Huami Amazfit Neo is compatible with all devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. It can also show notifications for received calls and messages.

  • HARESH RAVANI, Oct 1, 2020 @ 9:01 pm Reply

    I think Its better, again with black and white Old is gold.

