Google announced the Nest Audio – a new smart speaker in its event on Tuesday, with several other Google products like the new Chromecast, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G. The new Nest Audio is an upgrade to yesteryear’s Google Home and now comes with better acoustics and a smaller form-factor. The Nest Audio is made from 70% recycled plastic and comes with Google Assistant support.

Google Nest Audio price and availability

The Google Nest Audio is priced at $99.99 (around Rs. 7400) and will go on sale in the United States starting October 5. Google announced that the Nest Audio will be coming to India soon bt exact launch details and pricing are not available yet. All we know about the Nest Audio in India is that it will be available on Flipkart and some retail outlets after launch, as per Google in its Indian blog post. The speaker will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, and Sky color variants.

Google Nest Audio specifications and features

The Nest Audio has a 75mm woofer and comes with 19mm tweeters with 3 far-field microphones and a 2-stage mic mute switch. The new speaker is said to be 75 percent louder and produces a 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home. It is powered by a quad-core processor with ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also has support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The Nest Audio speaker has three touch areas with capacitive touch controls. It also has a built-in Chromecast for streaming audio.

The Google Nest Audio has a new Media Equalizer feature that tunes the speaker based on the type of audio being played. The speaker also has Ambient IQ which adjusts the volume according to the size of the room. The speaker supports the seamless transfer of audio from one Home to another Nest and vice-versa and can be controlled with Voice-Actions of the Google Assistant. The Nest Audio also a Machine Learning (ML) chip that processes voice commands faster, which was also present on last year’s Nest Mini.