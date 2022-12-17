Donald Trump launches personal NFT collection with perks, sells out within a day

Bear market? Really? Not for the fans of the ex-president of the United States of America – Donald Trump.

Donald Trump launched a collection of digital “baseball cards” and they got sold out within a day of its launch, though it was a total of 45,000 NFTs, each priced at $99. According to the NFTs seen on Opensea, they are all art that representing parts of Trump’s life and career. While it did perform better than most would expect given the market conditions, this does not reflect well on the history of how Donald Trump has seen Cryptocurrency as in the past.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/DkhCyBYQL8 — Peter McCormack🏴‍☠️ (@PeterMcCormack) December 15, 2022

Some of the prizes that are randomly on the cards include memorable evening in Miami for an exclusive dinner hosted by Trump, a meet & greet with Trump in his luxurious private Palm Beach resort, an unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, an exclusive 1-hour of golf with your 2 closest friends and Donald Trump, speaking directly with Donald Trump on a private Zoom call to ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, a limited edition, signed photograph of Donald J. Trump as a prized collectible, win one of 25 incredibly rare gold Digital Trading Card (NFT), digitally signed by Donald J. Trump.

The Trump digital trading cards are available through Polygon blockchain and it required a small gas fee apart from the card cost, but now since the collection it sold out, you can buy one of the cards on Opensea, with the floor at 0.29 ETH and total trading volume of 2459 ETH at the time of writing this.

Buying 45 trading cards at once gives a guaranteed ticket to a 2000-person Gala dinner with the former president. This isn’t the first NFT collection from the Trump family though, as Melania Trump had launched her own collection on the Solana Blockchain a year ago, and proceeds from that were used to raise money for foster children’s education.

