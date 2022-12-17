GAM3 Awards 2022 winners announced – 16 awards, 32 games, 40000 votes in total

Polkastarter Gaming has concluded the GAM3 Awards 2022, with the live stream amassing thousands of live viewers when the awards were being distributed. After a transparent voting process to nominate and let voters choose among the best web3 games, a total of 15 game awards and a content creator award were distributed during the GAM3 Awards show on December 15.

The Games’ Choice Award is one of those unique awards where the public does not get to vote for the best game, and interestingly, the other games in the industry get to nominate the best games to fight it out for the award. This award was won by The Harvest. Here is the list of all the games that won the award at the GAM3 Awards 2022.

Game of the Year: Big Time

Most Anticipated Game: Shrapnel

Best Graphics: Star Atlas

Best Action Game: Superior

Best Mobile Game: Thetan Arena

Best Adventure Game: Big Time

Best Casual Game: Blankos Block Party

Best RPG: Illuvium

Best Shooter Game: MetalCore

Best Strategy Game: Gods Unchained

Best Card Game: Gods Unchained

Best Multiplayer: Game: EV.IO

Best Esports: Game: EV.IO

Best Content Creator: Brycent

People’s Choice Award: League of Kingdoms

Games’ Choice Award: The Harvest

Each of these games will share prizes valued at over 1,000,000 US Dollars thanks to contributions, services & grants partners including Immutable X, Blockchain Game Alliance, Machinations, Ultra, Naavik, Galxe, Hacken, Venly, HackenProof, Shorooq, Elixir, Arcade, and MetaCon.

For those who want to catch a glimpse of what happened, here’s the entire live stream to watch.

The awards had over 250K votes cast shared between over 40K unique voters, and the voting was taken place among a total of 32 games. The awards were significant to give the games the right deserved appreciation for giving their users the best experience.

The jury panel included some big names from the industry, including Justin Kan, Urvit Goel, Yoshihisa Hashimoto, Sarutobi Sasuke, Edward Chang, Matt Sorg, Rachel Levin, Omar Ghanem, Jamie Wallace, Brendan Wong, Jesper Lindquist, John Izaguirre, Itai Elizur, Dan Patterson, Liam Wright, Alex Wettermann, Nathan (Ancients), Carlos Roldan, Jeremy Parris, Jorge Jimenez, Abhimanyu Kumar, Kamran Iqbal, David Hanson, Shubham Jain, Ken (Mechanism Capital), Louis Regis, Karan Gandhi, Marco van den Heuvel, James Kuk, Jonah Blake, Bryce Johnson “Brycent”, Danilo S. Carlucci, Chris Gonsalves, Ryan Day, Matthew Morris, Abdelrahman Mohamed, Alex Kosloff, Patrick Barile, and Tarek Fouad.

While the GAM3 Awards 2022 showcased why the games won the title, some of the games were showcased for the first time ever during the event, including Blocklords, and some glimpses from Mythic Protocol, Cards of Ethernity, Mummy.io, and Elarium.