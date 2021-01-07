Dell has announced new laptops in its Latitude series, focused on Business usage. These laptops feature Intel’s 11th gen vPro processors along with flippable screens. The webcams also get a ‘SafeShutter’ feature for better privacy. Dell also announced two new Video conferencing monitors, the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD and the Dell 34 Curved display.

Dell New Laptops and Monitor – Price

The Dell Latitude 9420 laptop is priced at USD 1949 (around Rs. 1,42,500) with pricing details of the 9520 yet to be revealed. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD monitor is priced at USD 2100 (around Rs. 1,53,500) with the Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor priced at USD 719 (around Rs. 52,500). The Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing monitor carries a price tag of USD 1149 (around Rs. 84,000).

The availability of these products in India is not yet specified by Dell. These will go on sale in select markets starting from January 21st.

Dell Latitude 9420 and 9520

The Dell Latitude 9420 and the 9520 are a part of Dell’s Latitude series of Business Laptops. These are powered by Intel’s 11th gen processors up to Core i7 models, with RAM capacities available till 32GB and over 1TB of NVMe storage. The new laptops also get ‘SafeShutter’ over the webcams, which blankets the webcam for better privacy during video conferencing. The laptops also get dedicated buttons for toggling the microphone and webcam on/off. These also offer optional models with built-in 5G or LTE connectivity.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD monitor

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD monitor has a resolution of 5120×2160 pixels with a wider aspect ratio. It is specially tuned for better color reproduction and wider color gamut coverage. The display comes equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 port that can deliver over 90W of Power Delivery Charging.

Dell Video Conferencing Monitors

Dell also announced a variety of Video Conferencing Monitors in different sizes of 34, 27, and 24 inches. These are certified by Microsoft Teams and come with facial recognition features and support for hands-free commands. The features are the same across all available sizes of these monitors.