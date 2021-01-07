POCO has a device in almost every price segment now, which are popular for their price to performance ratios. With these devices getting special discounts during festive sales, and looking and growing popularity amongst users, the POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, and select variants of the POCO X3 and the POCO C3 have received permanent price cuts in India.

All the listed smartphones are exclusively available for sale on Flipkart. The price cut ranges between Rs. 500/- to Rs. 1,500/- depending on the phone and the model.