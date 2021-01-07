  • 7 January, 2021

POCO has a device in almost every price segment now, which are popular for their price to performance ratios. With these devices getting special discounts during festive sales, and looking and growing popularity amongst users, the POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, and select variants of the POCO X3 and the POCO C3 have received permanent price cuts in India.

All the listed smartphones are exclusively available for sale on Flipkart. The price cut ranges between Rs. 500/- to Rs. 1,500/- depending on the phone and the model.

Model Variant Launch Price (INR) After price cut (INR)
POCO C3 4GB + 64GB 8,999 8,499
POCO M2 6GB + 64GB 10,999 9,999
6GB + 128GB 12,499 10,999
POCO M2 Pro 4GB + 64GB 13,999 12,999
6GB + 64GB 14,999 13,999
6GB + 128GB 16,999 15,999
POCO X3 6GB + 128GB 18,499 17,999

 

