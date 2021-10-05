A report prepared by IAMAI in collaboration with OnePlus and RedSeer has estimated that the Indian gaming market is poised to reach USD 3.9 bn in value by 2025. The report also highlighted that 40% of the hardcore gamers pay for their games with an average spend of INR 230 per month. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the organic growth of digital games as mobile app downloads grew by 50% and user engagement went up by 20%, the study says. The increased gaming time has spurred the growth of hardcore gamers in India, even as casual games remain the most popular genre in India.

The report was launched today by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Department of the Telangana Government, Shri Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in the presence of Mr Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, OnePlus India, and Mr Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President, Qualcomm at a Roundtable discussion around E-Gaming hosted by IAMAI and moderated by RedSeer, Associate Partner, Kanishka Mohan.

India is currently home to over 430 Mn mobile gamers and the number of gamers is estimated to grow to 650 Mn by 2025. Currently, mobile gaming dominates the Indian gaming sector, contributing more than 90% to the USD 1.6 Bn gaming market and is expected to further grow to generate USD 3.9 Bn value by 2025, the report added.

Speaking at the session, Mr Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, OnePlus India, said, “Over the past few years, the e-gaming industry in India has grown tremendously, driven by the rising avenues for digitization promoted by the flagship initiative of the government, the Digital India program and improved accessibility centered around innovation and affordability by OEMs. At OnePlus, our community has always been at the heart of everything we do and therefore, we have been leading the charge in introducing the most advanced features and have built partnerships with industry leaders to provide a seamless gaming experience on OnePlus smartphones. We are happy to have partnered with IAMAI and RedSeer as the report has served as a unique avenue for the industry to gain actionable insights and come together to drive meaningful discourse and innovative ideas.”

Source: OnePlus Press Release