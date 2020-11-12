PUBG Mobile is back, this time officially! After the ban imposed on the game in early September, PUBG Corporation took a lot of steps to bring the game back in India as the country is the largest market across the globe for the game. After a few trials, cutting off ties with the Chinese Publisher Tencent Games and announcing a new Global Partnership with Microsoft Azure for data management and servers, PUBG Corporation along with parent company Krafton Inc. has announced its official comeback in India with an entirely fresh Indian version called ‘PUBG Mobile India‘.

The Announcement

PUBG Corporation announced the comeback across its social platforms with notices sent to influencers in India, which says that the data of users and its privacy is a top priority for the company and they will conduct regular audits and verifications for the data security of Indian users. PUBG Corporation will hire 100 employees in India and set up an entire new Indian Division specializing in business, esports, and game development of PUBG Mobile. The company is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a version made especially for the Indian market that complies with all the data regulation norms of the IT Ministry of India, and the GOI. PUBG Corporation also revealed its plans to expand the game in various ways in the country.

Krafton Inc, the parent company along with PUBG Corporation will invest USD 100 million in India for setting up offices, hiring employees, expanding the eSports division, and also actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service. The company will conduct various tournaments with a very high amount of prize pool which will be open for all Indian players to participate in, and win!

The official press release reads:

With privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

PUBG Corporation also announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

Summary

PUBG Corporation along with Krafton Inc. has globally partnered with Microsoft Azure for data management and is ready to launch PUBG Mobile – India, a version specially created for the Indian market. The game complies with all forms of data security with the Indian IT Ministry and will invest over USD 100 million in India for hiring employees and conducting tournaments.

So team up with your friends, get in the lobby, play your favorite map, and land at Pochinki, Goergopol, Rozhok, Bootcamp, Pecado, and where not as the game is all set to come back in India very very soon.