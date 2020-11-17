Microsoft had announced its new series of notebooks, the Microsoft Go 2 and the Surface Book 3 back in May, with an Indian launch sited later. Today, the company announced the availability of both, the Microsoft Go 2 and the Surface Book 3 in India with several models available with a variety of storage and power options. Microsoft Go 2 is available for purchase to all retail customers whereas Surface Book 3 is only available to commercial customers.

Microsoft Go 2 and Surface Book 3 – Availability in India

The Microsoft Go 2 will be sold in India through commercial authorized resellers, select online partners, and through authorized retailers to all customers. The Surface Book 3 however is only available for commercial users, where interested users can get in touch with their local commercial reseller for the purchase. The price chart for all the models of both, the Microsoft Go 2 and Surface Book 3 is provided below.

Microsoft Go 2 – Specifications and Pricing

The Microsoft Go 2 features a 10.5-inch PixelSense Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that supports touch-input as well. The display supports up to 10 simultaneous touch-inputs and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y for the entry-level model with higher variants available with the 8th Gen Intel Core M3 processor. Storage on the Go 2 varies between 64GB eMMC type and 128GB of SSD at max. It has an 8MP autofocus rear camera with a 5MP front camera compatible with Windows Hello, both of which are capable of videos up to 1080p.

The Microsoft Go 2 comes with a single USB Type-C port, one Surface Connect slot, one Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and an optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem for connectivity. The speaker setup consists of 2W stereo audio with Dolby Audio Premium support and dual-microphones. It comes bundled with a 24W power supply and weighs 533 grams for the WiFi-only model and 544 grams for the LTE model.

Microsoft Go 2 – List of all models Specifications Price Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage Rs. 42,999/- 8th Gen Intel Core M3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage Rs. 47,599/- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage Rs. 57,999/- 8th Gen Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage Rs. 63,499/-

Microsoft Surface 3 -Specifications and Pricing

Microsoft Surface 3 is available in India only through commercial resellers. It has a 13.5-inch display with a bigger variant that comes with a 15-inch display, both with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by the quad-core 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, with additional variants for more power users that sports the 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7. Graphics on the Surface 3 ranges from integrated graphics to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and Quadro RTX 3000. All the available models available in India are listed below. Apart from the chipsets, other specifications remain the same on all models of Surface 3.

The Microsoft Surface 3 comes with a full-sized backlit keyboard with anti-fingerprint coating and improved multi-finger gestures. It has two USB-A (version 3.1 Gen 2), one single USB Type-C port (version 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0), a 3.5mm headphone jack along with WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The 15-inch model also has support for Xbox Wireless. All models of Surface 3 have an 8MP autofocus rear camera with a 5MP front camera, both capable of 1080p videos. It also has several sensors like the ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer. The battery life is rated up to 15 hours for the 13.5-inch model and 17 hours for the 15-inch variant.