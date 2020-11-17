OPPO hosted its annual OPPO Inno Day Event in Shenzen, China today where the company showcased several of its plans and concept products that OPPO aims to provide to all customers. The main attraction of the event was the Oppo X 2021 rollable concept smartphone, of which we were able to see the first glimpse today. Other talks of the event included the OPPO CybeReal AR application and the Oppo AR Glass 2021. OPPO also revealed its plans of expanding its ecosystem to other products in this event.

OPPO X 2021 Rollable Concept Smartphone

OPPO X 2021 is a concept smartphone by the company that has a rollable design. The company gave us a glimpse of how the display rolls in and rolls out smoothly, without actually turning the display off. The software of the device is designed in a way that while expanding and rolling back the phone, the content on the screen looks like it’s expanding, with texts and images shifting upwards and downwards as if we are opening a scroll.

OPPO has not revealed the exact mechanism of the rolling display as no animations were shown in the event on how the concept actually works. OPPO says that the concept device has a proprietary roll motor powertrain in a 2-in-1 plate design with Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. Well, those are a lot of technical terms to be explained by the company itself, but these were all the details revealed by OPPO about the OPPO X 2021 Rollable Concept Smartphone.

OPPO AR Glass 2021

The OPPO AR Glass 2021 is a pair of smart spectacles that come with state-of-the-art technologies like a time-of-flight (ToF) camera, binocular fisheye cameras, and spatial localization calculations. Too many technical terms? Allow us to simplify them for you.

The OPPO AR Glass uses a set of cameras that can create a 3D map of your room, calculate the length of any object, and perform similar tasks in just milliseconds. This will be a really handy gadget for interior designers, carpenters, and more. The glass also features several sensors to enable hand gestures that can be used for functionality. The OPPO AR glass can perform many such complex calculations in a span of milliseconds, or almost real-time. OPPO calls this – Spatial Localization Calculation. The company says that the OPPO AR Glass will be available for purchase to all customers around next year.

OPPO CybeReal AR application

This application is very similar to Google AR Core. The app can take images from your smartphone and convert them into a digital format. OPPO says that the purpose of Cybereal is to offer an intuitive and accurate experience compared with typical smartphone navigation. It enables precise navigation in indoor environments like parking lots or shopping malls.

The OPPO CybeReal application works by building a digital-twin world for high-precision localization. The entire system will make use of OPPO Cloud storage, computing, and data transmission capabilities for offering very high accuracy in all kinds of calculations and processes. The app will also function together with the OPPO AR Glasses, and can work on any smartphone. It is said to be launched by next year as per OPPO.

Tony Chen, CEO of OPPO Technologies, said at the virtual event,