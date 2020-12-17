Qualcomm has announced a new chipset for Bluetooth audio intending to bring enhanced functionality and efficiency in wireless audio of mobile devices. The Qualcomm QCC305x is a custom developed chipset by the company that can be used in smartphones and various other applications. This new chip narrows the gap of features between flagship-grade TWS earbuds bringing the same set of quality at affordable prices.

Everything about the Qualcomm QCC305x

So what’s new here? Qualcomm has released a new chip, which they literally do every other day, right? Why the hype then? We are here to answer them all. This new chip can be used in any mobile device to bring in features like Audio sharing, Voice service support, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, and more which could be only seen on flagship devices, that cost a premium. As you can see in the chart below, not everything mentioned below was possible on mid-range or budget devices till now.

This new QCC305x chip will also bring in support for Bluetooth Low Energy, which offers the same quality as higher Bluetooth standards while consuming almost half the power. This will ensure efficiency and a proper balance between audio performance and even power consumption.

It also brings in support for ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) which means that if you do not have ANC earphones, the same can be implemented directly in your smartphone so you don’t have to spend a lot on high-quality ANC earphones/headphones.

The new chip will also bring in Voice service support for always-on wake word activation which will help in the improved triggering of virtual assistants on your smartphone. Other built-in technologies also include aptX Adaptive, aptX Voice, and CVC Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression.

At the official launch, Mr. James Chapman – VP and GM of Music and Wearables Department at Qualcomm said,