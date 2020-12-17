iGear has launched its ‘TwinBod’ in India, which is a hybrid of a Bluetooth speaker and wireless earbuds. The company has launched this unique product as an accessory for users working from home. The device can act as a regular Bluetooth speaker for streaming audio or any content, and you can detach the earbud from the main speaker for private conversations or even for listening to the audio directly.

iGear TwinBod – Pricing and Availability

The iGear Twinbod is priced at Rs.1,199/- and is available in a single color scheme as showcased. It will be sold on Amazon India and Flipkart with a standard warranty of 1 year.

iGear TwinBod – Specifications

The iGear Twinbod has a conventional speaker design in a cylindrical shape with its output from the top side. The upper placement of the driver provides a 360-degree sound spread in the room. The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 for audio transmission and can be connected to any smartphone. The TwinBod works as a regular Bluetooth speaker while playing audio, and has the attached earbud as its highlight.

The earbud can be detached from the main speaker, and the audio transmission will be stopped from the main speaker and will be re-routed into the single earbud. This can be handy for immediately taking calls while you are streaming music, and can have various use case scenarios depending on the user. The audio playback is resumed back on the main speaker once the earbud is placed in its socket again. iGear says that this transition happens seamlessly for a smooth experience for end-users.

The iGear TwinBod has an operating range of 10 meters. It is battery powered and should last easily for a day with regular usage. The hybrid design will definitely help people who are working hard from home, and this will also help to reduce the clutters of earphones and other accessories on the table, as per the company.

During the launch, iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma said,