Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has now launched the Redmi 9 Power India in a virtual event. As the name suggests, the power in the device name is because of the 6000mAh battery that the device hosts. The Redmi 9 Power comes with a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop notch, and quad-rear cameras. The device also supports 18W fast charging and also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 9 Power – Price and Availability

The Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs.10,999/- for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs.11,999/- for the 4GB+128GB variant. It is available for purchase in four colors – Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green. The device will be sold on Amazon India, Mi.com, and several Mi Home Retail Stores starting from December 22nd.

Redmi 9 Power – Specifications

The Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a waterdrop notch design and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The display has a contrast ratio of 1500:1 with peak brightness levels of 400 nits. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 and also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification to reduce the amount of Bluelight entering your eyes during prolonged usage of your phone.

The Redmi 9 Power is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, based on Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.0GHz along with Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 64GB and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage coupled with 4GB of LPDD4 RAM. The onboard storage can be expanded using the dedicated micro-SD slot on the device.

The smartphone also gets quad-rear cameras. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor, the secondary camera is an 8MP ultra-wide lens, the third camera is a 2MP macro shooter along the fourth camera that is a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed by the waterdrop notch and is an 8MP shooter. The cameras offer a lot of AI features such as beauty filters, Night Mode, portrait mode, and more in the MIUI camera application.

The highlight of the Redmi 9 Power, the 6000mAh battery on which the device runs is non-removable. It also supports 18W fast charging through the USB Type-C port. Redmi also bundles a fast charger in the box itself. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also gets standard connectivity options such as 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual 4G standby, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The overall dimensions of the device are 162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm with a weight of around 198 grams.