  • 19 December, 2020

ASUS India has launched its new laptops of their ZenBook and VivoBook Series, from the Notebook form factor. These newer laptops come with the latest 11th gen Intel Processors along with 4K OLED displays. ASUS has also emphasized its convertibles bringing enhancements to its existing offerings. These laptops also feature better connectivity standards such as WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 ports. ASUS also includes AIPT or ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology for a better balance between temperature, battery life, and performance of your system.

ASUS latest ZenBook and VivoBook – Price and Availability List

 

ASUS ZenBook and VivoBook Listings
Model Name Price Availability
 ZenBook Flip S UX371EA  Rs. 149,990/-  AES/ Flipkart & Amazon/ Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Chroma / Offline
 ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA  Rs. 94,990/-  Offline stores
 ZenBook 14 UX435  Rs. 99,990/-  Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline
 ZenBook 14 UX425EA  Rs. 77,990/-  AES/ Flipkart & Amazon/ Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Chroma / Offline
 ZenBook 13 UX325EA  Rs. 79,990/-  Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline / Flipkart & Amazon
 VivoBook S S15 S532EQ  Rs. 72,990/-  Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline
 VivoBook S S14 S433EA  Rs. 65,990/-  AES / Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Offline
 VivoBook S S13 S333EA  Rs. 64,990/-  AES / Croma/Offline
 VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA  Rs. 51,990/-  AES / Croma/Offline
 VivoBook Ultra 15
K513EA/K513EP		  Rs. 42,990/-  AES / Reliance Digital /Offline
 VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA  Rs. 43,990/-  Channel / Amazon /AES / Digital / Vijay Sales / Croma / Offline
 VivoBook Ultra 14
X413EA/EP		  Rs. 59,990/-  Flipkart

 

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The Zenbook Flip S features a 4K OLED display with HDR capabilities and has very thin bezels. The screen is ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated color-accurate making it ideal for content creators. The laptop is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics. It retains the same notebook form factor and has a maximum thickness of 13.9mm and weighs just under a kilogram. As the name suggests, the screen of the laptop can flip over 270-degrees as the ASUS Zenbook Flip S is one of the newest convertibles by the company.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

This again has the same flip-type screen of 13.3-inches with a Full HD resolution. The Zenbook Flip 13 is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also gets plenty of I/O ports like HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and more, along with 512GB of SSD storage for an added performance boost.

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435)

The Zenbook 14 gets a touch-display of 14-inches, which is a Full HD panel with Nanoedge Technology. The screen-to-body ratio here is 96% due to its very thin bezels. The performance is handled by Intel’s 11th gen Core i7 processor and it also gets discrete graphics with the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

The VivoBook Flip 14 narrows the gap between functionality and affordability by bringing a lot of premium features at better prices. With the same Flip-style display, the laptop runs on series of 11th gen INtel i5 processors to choose from, along with options available for discrete graphics as well. . The screen uses the 360-degree Ergolift hinge for the flip movement, which should last very long as per ASUS.

ASUS latest VivoBook and ZenBook Specification Chart (All Models)

 

Model Name Processor Graphics Display RAM

Storage

ASUS ZenBook Flip S UX371 

 Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor Intel Iris Xe graphics 13” LED-backlit OLED 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
400 nits 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated display with HDR support
16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen		 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X onboard 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435EG Intel Core i7-1165G7 /
Intel Core i5-1135G7		 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GDDR6 memory  14.0″ (16:9) LED-backlit Full-HD (1920×1080) 60Hz display (touchscreen only on UX435EG) Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboard Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) Intel Core i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics 14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage Up to 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM Up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD Upgradable up to 1 TB)
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) Intel Core i5 1135G7  Intel Iris Xe graphics Max 4GB LPDDR4X discrete graphics 14″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage 8 GB 4266MHz DDR4 RAM 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)
VivoBook S S13 (S333) Intel Core i5-1135G7  Intel Iris Xe graphics 13.3″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio 8 GB 3200MHz LPDDR4 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)
VivoBook S S14 (S433)  Intel Core i5 – 1135G7 / i7-1165G7 Intel Iris Xe graphics 14″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio Up to 8 GB DDR4 on-board 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB) with 32GB Intel Optane memory

1 additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB)
ASUS VivoBook S S15 (S532) Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7  NVIDIA MX350 2GB GDDR5 15.6″ Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45% NTSC coverage 8 GB DDR4 RAM 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB)

1 additional M.2 SATA 3 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB)

1 additional PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD slot (upgradable up to 1TB)
ASUS Zenbook 13 (UX325EA) Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7

 

 Intel Iris Xe graphics 13.3-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboard Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) Intel Core i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7

 

 Intel Iris Xe graphics Touch screen, 13.3-inch, OLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Glossy display, LED Backlit, 400nits Up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X onboard

512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane Memory
