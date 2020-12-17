ASUS India has launched its new laptops of their ZenBook and VivoBook Series, from the Notebook form factor. These newer laptops come with the latest 11th gen Intel Processors along with 4K OLED displays. ASUS has also emphasized its convertibles bringing enhancements to its existing offerings. These laptops also feature better connectivity standards such as WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 ports. ASUS also includes AIPT or ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology for a better balance between temperature, battery life, and performance of your system.

ASUS latest ZenBook and VivoBook – Price and Availability List

ASUS ZenBook and VivoBook Listings Model Name Price Availability ZenBook Flip S UX371EA Rs. 149,990/- AES/ Flipkart & Amazon/ Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Chroma / Offline ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA Rs. 94,990/- Offline stores ZenBook 14 UX435 Rs. 99,990/- Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline ZenBook 14 UX425EA Rs. 77,990/- AES/ Flipkart & Amazon/ Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Chroma / Offline ZenBook 13 UX325EA Rs. 79,990/- Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline / Flipkart & Amazon VivoBook S S15 S532EQ Rs. 72,990/- Asus Exclusive Stores/Offline VivoBook S S14 S433EA Rs. 65,990/- AES / Reliance Digital / Vijay Sales / Offline VivoBook S S13 S333EA Rs. 64,990/- AES / Croma/Offline VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA Rs. 51,990/- AES / Croma/Offline VivoBook Ultra 15

K513EA/K513EP Rs. 42,990/- AES / Reliance Digital /Offline VivoBook Ultra 15 X513EA Rs. 43,990/- Channel / Amazon /AES / Digital / Vijay Sales / Croma / Offline VivoBook Ultra 14

X413EA/EP Rs. 59,990/- Flipkart

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The Zenbook Flip S features a 4K OLED display with HDR capabilities and has very thin bezels. The screen is ultra-vivid PANTONE Validated color-accurate making it ideal for content creators. The laptop is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics. It retains the same notebook form factor and has a maximum thickness of 13.9mm and weighs just under a kilogram. As the name suggests, the screen of the laptop can flip over 270-degrees as the ASUS Zenbook Flip S is one of the newest convertibles by the company.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

This again has the same flip-type screen of 13.3-inches with a Full HD resolution. The Zenbook Flip 13 is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also gets plenty of I/O ports like HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and more, along with 512GB of SSD storage for an added performance boost.

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435)

The Zenbook 14 gets a touch-display of 14-inches, which is a Full HD panel with Nanoedge Technology. The screen-to-body ratio here is 96% due to its very thin bezels. The performance is handled by Intel’s 11th gen Core i7 processor and it also gets discrete graphics with the NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

The VivoBook Flip 14 narrows the gap between functionality and affordability by bringing a lot of premium features at better prices. With the same Flip-style display, the laptop runs on series of 11th gen INtel i5 processors to choose from, along with options available for discrete graphics as well. . The screen uses the 360-degree Ergolift hinge for the flip movement, which should last very long as per ASUS.

ASUS latest VivoBook and ZenBook Specification Chart (All Models)