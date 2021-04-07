Xiaomi has announced its annual Mi Fan Festival as a token of love towards the Indian market. The company conducts this fest every year where several Xiaomi products are sold at discounted rates and users also get to avail of special benefits on regular purchases. Apart from the online store, the company will also run a month-long program across its Mi Home Stores offline with special vouchers and cashback offers. The Mi Fan Festival will run through 8th April – 13th April on Xiaomi’s Online Store, Mi.com.

Mi Fan Festival Discounts

Duration: 8th April – 13th April on Mi.com

₹1 Flash Sale

The popular ₹1 Flash Sale will be back where a limited number of units of star products like the Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, and more will be sold at just ₹1 so you can try to get your favorite Xiaomi product for just one rupee! The ₹1 flash sale will run every day on Mi.com at 4 PM IST with a limited number of stocks.

Bonanza Deals

Discounts of up to ₹12,000 will be available across flagship products like laptops, smartphones, Mi Audio Products, and more. These deals will be available 24×7 throughout the festival on Mi.com until stocks last. The special card offers for online payment through ICICI, Axis, and HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards can also be availed by customers.

Crazy Deals

Crazy Deals will be run every day on Mi.com at 10 AM IST during the Mi Fan Festival. As the name suggests, the Mi Notebook Horizon 14 will carry an Rs. 13,000/- discount, the Mi 10T Pro will also have an Rs. 13,000/- discount with a straight Rs. 8,000 discount on the Redmi Note 8. The Mi TV 4A 43-inch Horizon Edition will have an Rs. 4,000/- discount and the Redmi Earbuds S will get an Rs. 1,100/- discount. Crazy Deals also include discounts on other products as well, which will be described on Xiaomi’s website during the festival.

Smart Deals

Under smart deals, the Mi Air Purifier 3 and other Smart Home Products will be sold at a discount of Rs. 4,449/- This offer will also run throughout the festival on Mi.com.

Pick N Choose

In Pick N Choose, users can create a bundle of three favorite Xiaomi products to get a discounted package on that order. This deal will run between 8 PM-12 AM IST every day on Mi.com during the Mi Fan Festival.

Mi Home Offers (6th April – 17th May)

Users making a purchase at Mi Home Stores offline across India can get vouchers up to Rs. 10,000/- per customer! Coupons and vouchers from popular services like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Token, and Magicpin, among others can be availed by Mi Fans.

Also, one customer can get 100% cashback in their order placed at Mi Home under a lucky draw. This offer is only available across Mi Home Stores and cannot be availed on Mi.com.

As a part of the Mi Fan Festival, Xiaomi will also bring fun programs like #UnboxWithMi and #HumuorMi where Mi Fans will be able to showcase their talent in a competition in terms of blogging and humor. Winners from this competition can get a chance to win exciting prizes and interact with public figures and stand-up comedians.

Xiaomi will also set up Service Camps at its offline stores where it will service devices for free with no labor charges. Although replacement of spares will still remain chargeable.