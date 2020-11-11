Mediatek announced the Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5G enabled processor at it’s Executive Virtual Summit yesterday. The new chipset is based on a 7nm architecture and is aimed at devices priced around $250 for bringing 5G capabilities to mid-range and budget devices. The company also unveiled several other processors along with its plans to launch high-end 5G processors based on 6nm that will feature ARM Cortex A-78 cores. Mediatek also said that it visions to provide widespread 5G enabled chipset for the mass-market.

Mediatek Dimensity 700 Specifications

The Dimensity 700 by Mediatek is an octa-core chipset fabricated at 7nm technology. It consists of two high-performing ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz along with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset can be paired with over 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with frequencies over 2133MHz along with UFS 2.2 storage with two lanes capable of 1Gbps transfer speeds. This new chipset is also 28% more power efficient with its 7nm design.

The Dimensity 700 comes with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that can drive displays up to 90Hz at Full HD+ resolutions. It is also capable of 64MP and 48MP primary cameras with support for AI functionalities like bokeh effects, filters, and other beautiful features. The chipset is also capable of Facial detection that can be used in cameras for photos and even Face unlock. It can also drive multiple rear-cameras with the same support for AI features. The Dimensity 700 also includes support for multiple Virtual Assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and others with its new Voice over New Radio (VoNR) technology.

Connectivity is the major talk about the Dimensity 700 as it comes with a new Mediatek 5G modem that is capable of dual-5G sims at the same time. It also supports various 5G standards like NR, CA, NSA, and SA that complies with most of the existing areas like Europe and the USA with their 5G standards. It also comes with Mediatek 5G UltraSave that efficiently manages power for a better balance between 5G performance and power consumption. It also supports Carrier Aggregation and VoNR with download speeds of up to 2.77Gbps.

The Mediatek Dimensity 700 is set to debut with smartphones starting from early next year. The company says that it is aiming for budget devices priced around $250 for making widespread availability of 5G across all users. However, it’s still not sure with which device will the Dimensity 700 debut, but we will keep you updated with the latest news so stay tuned!